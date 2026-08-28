FG Partners Taraba State to Support Economic Master Plan

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JALINGO, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to partner with the Taraba State Government to unlock the state’s economic potential during an anniversary event in Jalingo on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the federal commitment during a gala night marking Taraba State‘s 35th anniversary and the official unveiling of the Taraba Regional Development Master Plan. Mohammed Idris, who conveyed greetings from Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, and the Federal Executive Council, stated that the plan provides a framework for growth following the state’s creation in 1991.

Mohammed Idris commended Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, for adopting the long-term development framework. “The success of this Master Plan will not be measured by the ceremony at which it is unveiled, but by the roads built, businesses created, jobs generated, communities connected and lives improved,” the minister said. He noted state funding of over N1.8 billion ($1.13 million USD) in 2026 for student examination registration fees, alongside a $268 million financing agreement signed with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development for an integrated industrial park, 10,000 hectares of irrigated rice production, and a 50-megawatt solar power plant in Jalingo.

The minister stated that federal infrastructure projects are supporting the state, including work on the Gembu-Mbamnga-Yang (Lip) Road, the Bali-Serti-Gashaka-Gembu Road, the Jalingo-Mutum Biyu-Tella-Wukari corridor, the Mayo Selbe-Gembu road, the Mutum Biyu-Garba Chede road, and the Jalingo-Numan road. “These are more than roads. They are investments in connectivity, trade, tourism, agriculture, security and the movement of people and goods,” he said. He added that federal security measures include establishing the Nigerian Army‘s 10 Division in Jalingo and advancing reforms toward State Police.

On fiscal policy, Mohammed Idris stated that the removal of the petrol subsidy generated N15.8 trillion ($9.88 billion USD) in additional resources for the federation between June 2023 and December 2025. Of that amount, N5.4 trillion ($3.38 billion USD) accrued to the Federal Government while N10.4 trillion ($6.50 billion USD) went to state and local governments. “Security and development must go together. People cannot invest, farmers cannot move their produce, tourists cannot visit and businesses cannot grow where communities feel unsafe,” Idris said.

Mohammed Idris pledged ongoing collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and the Taraba State Ministry of Information and Re-Orientation. “The vision contained in this Master Plan must go beyond government offices. It must reach the farmer, the entrepreneur, the student, the trader and communities across Taraba,” he said. He added, “This is because a plan for Taraba must ultimately be a plan owned by the people of Taraba.”

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, called for continuity across administrations to sustain state development. “Government must be a continuum. Development must be cumulative. Taraba is bigger than any government, any administration, any political party, any ethnic group, or any individual,” Kefas said.

Attendees at the event included former Taraba State Governor, Jolly Nyame, Secretary to the Taraba State Government, G.T. Kataps, Nigerian Television Authority Director-General, Salihu Dembos, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria Director-General, Mohammed Bulama, and Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho.