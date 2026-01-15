FG Praises Super Eagles For Upholding National Honour At AFCON 2025

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commended the national men’s football team, the Super Eagles, for their spirited performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite narrowly missing a place in the final of the continental competition.

Okay News reports that the message of reassurance and national pride was conveyed in an official statement released on Thursday by Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, a senior cabinet member responsible for public communication and national identity under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the statement, the Minister praised the players for representing Africa’s most populous nation with dignity, resilience, and commitment throughout the tournament, describing their conduct as worthy of national pride.

“Nigeria remains proud of you,” Idris said, emphasizing that the Super Eagles demonstrated strong character, unity, and professionalism even in the face of defeat.

According to the Minister, the players’ effort and attitude reflected the core values symbolized by Nigeria’s green and white national colours, stressing that the significance of representing the country goes beyond match results.

“Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent,” Idris stated.

He further noted that the Super Eagles reminded Nigerians at home and abroad that wearing the national jersey is a responsibility rooted in courage, unity, and perseverance.

“You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity and never giving up. Football has its highs and lows, but your effort and commitment throughout this tournament have earned the respect and gratitude of Nigerians at home and abroad,” the Minister added.

Idris also encouraged the team to remain united, draw lessons from the experience, and return stronger in future competitions, assuring them of unwavering national support.

“Hold your heads high, stay united and return stronger. Nigeria is grateful for the joy and hope you gave us during this competition, and the nation stands with you, always,” he said.

The Super Eagles were eliminated from the tournament on Wednesday after losing 4–2 in a penalty shootout to Morocco, the North African host nation officially known as the Kingdom of Morocco, following a goalless draw after extra time.

The semi final encounter took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco’s capital city, and was closely contested throughout regulation and extra time.

Match statistics showed that Morocco dominated possession and attacking opportunities, recording sixteen shots compared to Nigeria’s two, although both teams were kept in contention by outstanding goalkeeping performances.

Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou produced several crucial saves that ensured the match remained scoreless until penalties decided the outcome.

Despite the presence of key attacking players such as Victor Osimhen, a forward playing for Napoli Football Club in Italy, and Ademola Lookman, Nigeria struggled to penetrate Morocco’s defensive structure, allowing the hosts to progress to the final.