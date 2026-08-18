FG Reaffirms Plan to Tackle Food Shortages and Unemployment

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to tackling food shortages and unemployment through livestock development at an agricultural conference in Port Harcourt on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, made the statement through the Director of Ruminant and Monogastric Development, Victor Egbon, at the second International Conference of the Agrifood Systems Stakeholders Forum at the University of Port Harcourt.

Idi Maiha stated that the agrifood system faces pressure from climate variability, flooding, drought, land degradation, rising input costs, animal diseases, post-harvest losses, weak market linkages, and limited access to finance. “Our agrifood systems are under growing pressure from climate variability, flooding, drought, land degradation and rising input costs,” he said. “Within these challenges lies a compelling opportunity to build agrifood systems that are more productive, inclusive and climate-resilient, while creating decent jobs for women and young people,” he said.

The minister stated that the livestock value chain offers opportunities in feed production, hatcheries, dairy collection, animal health services, storage, processing, logistics, and waste-to-wealth enterprises. He called on stakeholders to support the national livestock development agenda organised by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Princewill Chike, praised the administration of President Bola Tinubu and noted that migration slows economic growth across Africa. “The government and policymakers must make agriculture more attractive to youths to address the ‘Japa’ syndrome,” he said.

The President and Conference Coordinator of the Agricultural Policy Research Network, Prof. Anthony Onoja, said the conference combines academic knowledge with policy-based solutions. “This meeting is expected to provide sustainable solutions to low farm productivity, build resilience against rising climate issues and address conflict in the country,” he said. The event was supported by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the European Union, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.