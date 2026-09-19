FG Sets Up Panel on 37 NSCDC Custodial Deaths, Suspends 20 More

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has constituted a high-powered 10-member independent investigative committee to probe the reported deaths of 37 individuals detained in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Niger State Command, while ordering the immediate suspension of 20 additional officers connected to the incident, the Federal Ministry of Interior announced in Abuja on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The decisive intervention follows a formal directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, ordering an unhindered, transparent, and thorough investigation into the fatalities, which occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2026, following the arrest of suspected artisanal miners in the Wushishi and Lukoto corridor of Minna.

Okay News reports that in an official executive statement signed personally by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Federal Government expanded administrative sanctions beyond the state leadership, following the earlier suspension of the Niger State Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye.

Describing the loss of 37 lives as deeply disturbing, Tunji-Ojo emphasized that the administration owes the bereaved families and the Nigerian public a complete and verifiable account of the custodial conditions, arrests, and medical circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The newly empanelled investigative committee is chaired by retired Deputy Director-General of the Department of State Services, Jonathan Kure, mni, with former Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, serving as Secretary.

The panel includes prominent institutional, medical, and civil society leaders: retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Hosea Hassan Karma; Professor Olayinka Buhari, Professor of Histopathology and former Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital; legal practitioner and human rights activist Deji Adeyanju; National Secretary of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Liman Sulaiman; Mrs. Zainab Suleiman Okino of Blueprint Newspaper; public affairs analyst Dr. George Agbakahi; alongside designated statutory representatives from the Minna Emirate Council and the Niger State Government.

Under its terms of reference, the committee is mandated to verify the identities of all 37 deceased detainees, examine the statutory legality of their apprehension and detention protocols, pinpoint administrative negligence or operational misconduct, assign criminal culpability, and recommend institutional restitution, including financial compensation where applicable, within two weeks.

To prevent institutional interference, the minister directed the immediate suspension of 20 operational personnel attached to the Niger State Command, including the Officer-in-Charge of Station Guard, SC Usman Isah Ndamaka; Station Guards ASCI Hassan Mohammed and CCA Bala Mohammed; Arresting Officers and Investigation Leads CSC Oluwadare Sunday, DCC Obafemi Elvis, and CSC Annas Shitto Lamino; Head of Intelligence and Investigation DCC Philip Ajayi; Legal Officer ACC Barrister Stephen Tsado; Day and Night Duty Officer ASCI Alhassan Mohammed; alongside 11 guard duty operatives.

Tunji-Ojo instructed the national leadership of the NSCDC to grant investigators unfettered access to detention cells, medical registries, operational logs, and physical exhibits, issuing a stern warning against administrative cover-ups.

“Any attempt to destroy or conceal evidence, intimidate witnesses, or obstruct the investigation will be treated as a serious offence,” the minister warned, reiterating that the committee has full powers to co-opt forensic specialists, conduct site inspections, and invite public memoranda.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the Minna Emirate, and the people of Niger State, the minister appealed for continued calm across affected communities, assuring citizens that the findings of the independent inquiry will be published transparently and implemented without compromise.

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has constituted a high-powered 10-member independent investigative committee to probe the reported deaths of 37 individuals detained in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Niger State Command, while ordering the immediate suspension of 20 additional officers connected to the incident, the Federal Ministry of Interior announced in Abuja on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The decisive intervention follows a formal directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, ordering an unhindered, transparent, and thorough investigation into the fatalities, which occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2026, following the arrest of suspected artisanal miners in the Wushishi and Lukoto corridor of Minna.

Okay News reports that in an official executive statement signed personally by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Federal Government expanded administrative sanctions beyond the state leadership, following the earlier suspension of the Niger State Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye.

Describing the loss of 37 lives as deeply disturbing, Tunji-Ojo emphasized that the administration owes the bereaved families and the Nigerian public a complete and verifiable account of the custodial conditions, arrests, and medical circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The newly empanelled investigative committee is chaired by retired Deputy Director-General of the Department of State Services, Jonathan Kure, mni, with former Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, serving as Secretary.

The panel includes prominent institutional, medical, and civil society leaders: retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Hosea Hassan Karma; Professor Olayinka Buhari, Professor of Histopathology and former Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital; legal practitioner and human rights activist Deji Adeyanju; National Secretary of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Liman Sulaiman; Mrs. Zainab Suleiman Okino of Blueprint Newspaper; public affairs analyst Dr. George Agbakahi; alongside designated statutory representatives from the Minna Emirate Council and the Niger State Government.

Under its terms of reference, the committee is mandated to verify the identities of all 37 deceased detainees, examine the statutory legality of their apprehension and detention protocols, pinpoint administrative negligence or operational misconduct, assign criminal culpability, and recommend institutional restitution, including financial compensation where applicable, within two weeks.

To prevent institutional interference, the minister directed the immediate suspension of 20 operational personnel attached to the Niger State Command, including the Officer-in-Charge of Station Guard, SC Usman Isah Ndamaka; Station Guards ASCI Hassan Mohammed and CCA Bala Mohammed; Arresting Officers and Investigation Leads CSC Oluwadare Sunday, DCC Obafemi Elvis, and CSC Annas Shitto Lamino; Head of Intelligence and Investigation DCC Philip Ajayi; Legal Officer ACC Barrister Stephen Tsado; Day and Night Duty Officer ASCI Alhassan Mohammed; alongside 11 guard duty operatives.

Tunji-Ojo instructed the national leadership of the NSCDC to grant investigators unfettered access to detention cells, medical registries, operational logs, and physical exhibits, issuing a stern warning against administrative cover-ups.

“Any attempt to destroy or conceal evidence, intimidate witnesses, or obstruct the investigation will be treated as a serious offence,” the minister warned, reiterating that the committee has full powers to co-opt forensic specialists, conduct site inspections, and invite public memoranda.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the Minna Emirate, and the people of Niger State, the minister appealed for continued calm across affected communities, assuring citizens that the findings of the independent inquiry will be published transparently and implemented without compromise.