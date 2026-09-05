FG Shuts First Niger Bridge for Emergency Repairs for Two Weeks

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the temporary closure of the First River Niger Bridge to vehicular traffic for two weeks, commencing Monday, September 7, 2026, to allow civil engineering contractors to carry out urgent emergency maintenance and structural rehabilitation, the Federal Ministry of Works announced in Abuja on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The strategic transport link, which connects the commercial city of Onitsha in Anambra State with Asaba, the Delta State capital, serves as the primary gateway between Nigeria’s southeastern trading centers and the South-South, South-West, and northern geopolitical regions.

Okay News reports that the planned shutdown will span 14 days, with normal traffic scheduled to resume across the critical River Niger corridor on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Federal highway engineers noted that the temporary disruption is necessary to facilitate comprehensive structural integrity assessments, repair worn expansion joints, reinforce underlying deck components, and safeguard the lives and property of hundreds of thousands of daily commuters.

To prevent gridlock and ensure the continuous flow of interstate commerce during the maintenance period, the Federal Government directed motorists, commercial logistics fleets, and transit operators bound for Asaba, Benin City, Lagos, and surrounding destinations to divert to the newly constructed Second River Niger Bridge.

Commuters heading westward from Anambra and neighboring southeastern states have been advised to access the Second River Niger Bridge bypass through the designated Obosi interchange route.

Federal authorities stated that traffic regulatory agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and joint state traffic management corps from Anambra and Delta states, have been mobilized to erect directional signages, manage bypass choke points, and provide round-the-clock clearance along the diversion corridors.

Motorists and transport unions have been encouraged to plan their journeys ahead of time, adjust travel schedules, and cooperate with traffic enforcement personnel throughout the duration of the remedial civil works.