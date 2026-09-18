FG Suspends Niger NSCDC Boss Over Deaths of Suspected Miners

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has ordered the immediate suspension of the Niger State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, following the deaths of suspected artisanal miners in Minna, the state capital, the Federal Ministry of Interior announced in Abuja on Friday morning, September 18, 2026.

The decisive disciplinary sanction was handed down by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who also directed the immediate constitution of an independent panel of inquiry to carry out a comprehensive administrative and forensic investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatalities.

Okay News reports that in an official executive communique issued by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, the ministry confirmed that the fatal incident occurred during the early hours of Thursday, September 17, 2026, within the M.I. Wushishi and Lukoto residential corridor of Minna.

The casualties were recorded after NSCDC personnel arrested several suspected artisanal miners during coordinated law enforcement operations conducted across unlicensed mineral extraction pits in parts of Niger State between Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Tunji-Ojo described the loss of lives as deeply regrettable, maintaining that command responsibility must be enforced strictly across all paramilitary agencies under the supervisory jurisdiction of the ministry whenever custodial operations result in tragedy.

“It is an unfortunate incident, however, a full investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended,” the minister affirmed. “We run a government whose ultimate priority is security of lives, and we have worked to stay true to this.”

The interior minister appealed to residents of Minna, civil society groups, and the mining community to remain calm, exercise restraint, and cooperate with law enforcement authorities to facilitate an unhindered, transparent, and objective investigation into the operational conduct of the officers involved.

Tunji-Ojo extended his condolences to the Executive Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, the government and people of the state, and the bereaved families, reassuring them that any officer found culpable of extrajudicial conduct or negligence will face the full weight of statutory disciplinary and criminal sanctions.

The suspension comes amid heightened federal crackdowns on illegal mining across mineral-rich belts in the North Central zone, where joint security task forces have been deployed to protect critical natural resources and enforce environmental and safety compliance.