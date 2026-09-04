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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has conveyed its profound appreciation to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, following a humanitarian donation of $265,854 to procure 500 one-way air tickets for the evacuation of stranded Nigerian citizens facing xenophobic violence in South Africa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in Abuja on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The intervention comes as Nigerian diplomatic missions in Southern Africa intensify emergency repatriation flights to rescue vulnerable citizens targeted during recurrent waves of Afrophobic agitation and civil unrest across several South African provinces.

In an official statement on Friday made available to Okay News by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, the Federal Government described the faith-based intervention as an exemplary act of national solidarity, compassion, and civic responsibility toward compatriots in distress.

“The Ministry regards this donation as a significant demonstration of RCCG’s compassion, solidarity and genuine commitment to providing succour to distressed and stranded Nigerians who are faced with the scourges of Xenophobia and Afrophobia in South Africa,” Adeniyi stated. “This gesture further demonstrates the impact that collaboration between faith-based organisations and public institutions can have in addressing social challenges and advancing the common good.”

The Ministry revealed that the ongoing national evacuation exercise, which commenced on June 10, 2026, has already facilitated the safe repatriation of 1,640 Nigerian nationals. The Federal Government directly funded the flights of 1,385 returnees, while previous philanthropic interventions covered the travel costs of 255 individuals.

Foreign service officials disclosed that an additional 202 Nigerians are currently undergoing final immigration clearance and pre-departure verification by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs before their chartered flight departs for Abuja and Lagos.

The Ministry affirmed that the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulate General in Johannesburg remain open and in active contact with registered Nigerian Community Associations to register, profile, and assist all nationals desiring voluntary repatriation.

The diplomatic response aligns with the “4Ds” foreign policy framework—anchored on Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora—championed by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which places the security and welfare of Nigerians abroad at the core of national diplomatic engagements.

The federal authorities recalled that during the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) held on August 30, 2026, in Luanda, Angola, Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Tinubu, presented an unequivocal address demanding collective continental action to permanently eradicate targeted xenophobic hostilities against African migrants.

Reiterating its gratitude to the leadership of the RCCG, the Ministry called on private corporations, philanthropic foundations, civil society organizations, and international development partners to emulate the church’s intervention by forging strategic partnerships to protect and uplift Nigerian diaspora communities globally.