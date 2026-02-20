FG to Execute 30% of 2025 Capital Budget Before November 2026

Abuja, Nigeria – The Federal Government will implement 30 percent of the 2025 Capital Budget before the end of November, with warrants already issued to Ministries, Departments and Agencies to commence execution, the Accountant-General of the Federation has disclosed.

Okay News reports that Dr Shamseldeen Ogunjimi made this known at a stakeholders meeting on the implementation of the extended 2025 Capital Budget held at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja. He confirmed that the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System has been fully restored, paving the way for smoother processing of capital payments. Ogunjimi explained that the 30 percent component will be implemented between now and 31 November 2026, while the remaining 70 percent has been rolled over into the 2026 Capital Budget to ensure seamless implementation, in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

Minister of State for Finance, Mrs Doris Uzoka-Anite, directed MDAs to comply strictly with the Public Procurement Act in executing both the 2025 and 2026 capital budgets. She stressed that all capital disbursements must follow due process and warned against any payment processed outside approved procedures. She also assured stakeholders that the government has sufficient liquidity to clear outstanding obligations, urging MDAs to update their documentation to enable quicker payment processing.

The Director of Funds, Steve Ehikhamenor, cautioned agencies against exceeding approved allocations. He advised MDAs to adhere strictly to project items and their corresponding values, avoid budget overruns, and return any unutilised or excess funds to the Treasury. The development effectively shifts a significant portion of the 2025 capital allocations into the current fiscal window, while the bulk has been carried forward into the 2026 capital framework to avoid disruption of ongoing projects.

Earlier in December 2025, the Federal Government instructed MDAs to roll over 70 percent of their 2025 capital budget into the 2026 fiscal year. The measure was part of efforts to complete existing projects and reduce new spending pressures amid tight revenues. The circular also noted that only 30 percent of the 2025 capital budget would be released in 2025, with implementation now extended into 2026.