FG to Review Ban on Raw Shea Nut Exports After Stakeholder Consultations

Abuja, Nigeria – The Federal Government has assured stakeholders in the shea industry that it will review the ban on raw shea nut exports, citing concerns about its effects on producers, exporters, and foreign exchange earnings.

Okay News reports that Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja during a Stakeholders’ Validation Session on the Raw Shea Nut Export Ban in Nigeria. The government had earlier announced a six-month temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts on August 26, 2025, to promote local processing, encourage value addition, and reduce the export of unprocessed raw materials, with the broader goal of transforming Nigeria into a global hub for refined shea products.

Oduwole said the ministry would provide President Bola Tinubu with an objective briefing after consultations with stakeholders across the shea value chain. According to her, the review will determine whether the export ban should be extended immediately or deferred. She emphasised that the government recognises citizens’ right to earn a livelihood and contribute to national development, noting that all submissions would be thoroughly examined. The minister disclosed that the ministry received formal submissions from the umbrella association and convened engagement sessions with various industry representatives.

In August 2025, President Tinubu approved the six-month temporary ban to curb informal trade, boost local processing, and strengthen Nigeria’s shea industry. The policy was subject to review upon expiration and aimed at increasing value addition within the sector, with projections that the industry could generate about $300 million annually in the short term. At the time, Vice President Kashim Shettima clarified that the decision was not anti-trade but designed to secure raw materials for domestic processors, ensure factories operate at full capacity, and expand rural employment and incomes. He also noted that although Nigeria accounts for nearly 40 percent of global shea production, it captures only about 1 percent of the $6.5 billion global market.

The engagement brought together large and small-scale processors, exporters, aggregators, and rural women involved in the shea value chain. Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, said policy decisions must prioritise the availability of raw materials for local processors. He pointed to available data indicating improvements in processing capacity following earlier policy interventions, stressing that policy consistency is critical for sustaining investor confidence and industrial growth.

Industry stakeholders have expressed mixed reactions to the temporary suspension of raw shea nut exports. An industry expert cautioned that Nigeria needs to establish local capacity to refine before penalising exporters unnecessarily. Former National President of NACCIMA, Hon. Dele Kelvin Oye, had called on the Federal Government to clarify its policy direction on shea nut industrialisation. With the six-month period now concluded, the Federal Government is expected to announce its decision on the shea export policy. The outcome of this review will shape the future of Nigeria’s shea industry and determine whether the shea export policy achieves its intended goal of boosting local processing and capturing greater value from global markets.