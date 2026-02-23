Business

FGN Advances $5.7 Billion China Investment Talks to Power Industrial Growth

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria is advancing discussions with Chinese conglomerate GCL Group to secure up to $5.7 billion in strategic investments across power generation, mining, and industrial manufacturing, the Finance Minister has announced.

Okay News reports that Wale Edun received a high-level delegation from GCL Group in Abuja, led by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as part of efforts to attract large-scale foreign capital into critical sectors. The proposals include energy generation projects, local mineral processing facilities, and new factories aimed at boosting jobs, exports, and value addition.

The engagement reflects rising investor confidence backed by reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. It supports Nigeria’s strategic shift from raw material exports to domestic production and industrialisation. Strengthening energy security and industrial capacity remains central to the government’s long-term economic growth agenda.

What happens next depends on the outcome of the investment talks and whether the proposed $5.7 billion commitments translate into tangible projects that advance industrial growth across power, mining, and manufacturing sectors. Sustained industrial growth requires consistent policy implementation and reliable infrastructure to support new investments.

