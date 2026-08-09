Fiancé Says Actress Temitope Osoba Died at Lagos Police Station

LAGOS, Nigeria: Nigerian actress Temitope Osoba died at a police station in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at the age of 40, contrary to widespread speculation that she succumbed to breast cancer complications.

Prophet Itunu Onadeko, the fiancé of the late actress and Shepherd-in-charge of the Nigerian church CCC Onibuore Cathedral in Ibeju-Lekki, made the assertion during an interview on Saturday, August 8, 2026, with the Nigerian media investigative unit Celestial Reality Check. Okay News reports that Onadeko dismissed allegations of poisoning and maltreatment, stating he was informed of the death by an unidentified caller at midnight WAT.

“It was a random person that called me around 12 am that she died in a police station in Ikorodu,” Onadeko said. He added that he did not know the specific station but presented himself to local authorities, stating, “Although I don’t know the police station she died but I reported myself in a nearby one.”

Addressing rumours regarding a reported N30 million ($20,000) in medical donations, Onadeko denied having access to her funds or using them to construct his church. “Who has an evidence that the money she got for her surgery is N30m? It wasn’t my account they sent the money to, it was hers. And I didn’t use the money to build church as rumoured. What I know is that people gave her money including Nigerian businessman Mike Adenuga who offered her a cheque. I never had access to her money,” he said.

Onadeko also clarified that after her surgery, she made a payment of N1 million ($666) to her uncle. “We never rented an apartment, the house she was living is her uncle’s house. After the surgery, she gave her uncle N1m when he insisted that he gave her something at least for staying in the house,” he said.

Osoba is scheduled to be buried on Thursday, August 13, 2026, in Iperu Remo, Ogun State.