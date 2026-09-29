Today

FIFA Accuses UEFA of Misinformation in World Cup Bid

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
FIFA logo.

MIAMI, United StatesFIFA has accused UEFA of conducting a misinformation campaign in a legal bid to access documents related to Gianni Infantino’s proposal to sell stakes in future World Cup tournaments.

In a legal filing submitted to a court in Florida, United States, Okay News reports that FIFA stated UEFA’s effort to compel the disclosure of the documents is an attempt to influence the upcoming FIFA presidential election scheduled for 2027.

The dispute stems from a proposal introduced in July 2026 under the FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative, which aimed to establish a commercial subsidiary to manage major tournaments, including the World Cup and Club World Cup. The plan was designed to allow private investors to buy equity stakes in the new corporate entity before being shelved following widespread opposition from continental bodies.

In the court filing, FIFA alleged that UEFA made numerous false and misleading statements regarding Infantino and the global governing body. FIFA specifically denied allegations contained in UEFA’s submission claiming that “Infantino sought to profit personally from the FFE proposal”.

The Agence France-Presse contacted UEFA for an official response to the court filing, but the European governing body has not yet issued a statement.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Google Search

Prefer Okay News on Google

Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Advertisement

About the author

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center