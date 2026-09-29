FIFA Accuses UEFA of Misinformation in World Cup Bid

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MIAMI, United States — FIFA has accused UEFA of conducting a misinformation campaign in a legal bid to access documents related to Gianni Infantino’s proposal to sell stakes in future World Cup tournaments.

In a legal filing submitted to a court in Florida, United States, Okay News reports that FIFA stated UEFA’s effort to compel the disclosure of the documents is an attempt to influence the upcoming FIFA presidential election scheduled for 2027.

The dispute stems from a proposal introduced in July 2026 under the FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative, which aimed to establish a commercial subsidiary to manage major tournaments, including the World Cup and Club World Cup. The plan was designed to allow private investors to buy equity stakes in the new corporate entity before being shelved following widespread opposition from continental bodies.

In the court filing, FIFA alleged that UEFA made numerous false and misleading statements regarding Infantino and the global governing body. FIFA specifically denied allegations contained in UEFA’s submission claiming that “Infantino sought to profit personally from the FFE proposal”.

The Agence France-Presse contacted UEFA for an official response to the court filing, but the European governing body has not yet issued a statement.