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ZURICH, Switzerland – World football governing body FIFA has formally confirmed that its president, Gianni Infantino, will seek re-election for a fourth term in office at the FIFA Congress next year, rejecting growing calls from major continental confederations for his resignation following the collapse of a controversial multibillion-dollar private equity World Cup commercialisation plan, officials confirmed on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The announcement followed days of heightened uncertainty over Infantino’s administrative future after the 56-year-old Swiss-Italian administrator refused to address direct questions regarding whether he intended to step down or launch another electoral campaign during an appearance in Poland on Saturday.

Okay News reports that speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Katowice, Infantino chose to deflect pointed inquiries concerning his tenure, redirecting media attention toward tournament football while promising that broader administrative explanations would follow at a later date.

“There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this. It’s not today, it’s not here, but here and today, we are enjoying football,” Infantino said before kick-off. “We are continuing at FIFA, of course, to work to give every corner of the world a chance, an opportunity, a dignity, to find ways and means for them to become better and to participate and to celebrate football, which we all love.”

To dispel ambiguity surrounding his political ambitions, a FIFA spokesperson issued an official statement on Sunday confirming that Infantino’s intention to contest the presidential ballot remains unchanged.

“The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election,” the spokesperson stated.

Infantino, who has led the global football body since succeeding the disgraced Sepp Blatter in February 2016, has faced the most severe political crisis of his decade-long presidency since details emerged in July of a secret proposal to establish a $20 billion commercial subsidiary controlling commercial, digital, and television rights linked to the FIFA World Cup.

The commercial venture, structured around private equity investors led by New York-based investment firm Thrive Capital, proposed allocating $20 million in guaranteed distributions to each of FIFA’s 211 member associations, but was abruptly abandoned within four days following fierce condemnation from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and CONCACAF.

UEFA leadership declared that it had completely lost confidence in Infantino’s leadership, accusing him of a severe breach of trust for pursuing backdoor commercial privatization without statutory approval from the FIFA Council or continental bodies.

The institutional feud has escalated into international legal arenas, with UEFA filing disclosure motions in United States courts to secure confidential financial communications between FIFA and prospective commercial investors, which European authorities intend to use to lodge a formal criminal complaint in Switzerland alleging criminal mismanagement and undervaluation of the World Cup.

FIFA has strongly contested the legal maneuvers, submitting court filings that accuse European football chiefs of waging an orchestrated smear campaign designed to destabilize the governing body’s executive leadership, while Infantino has insisted that the commercial initiative was designed entirely to generate development revenues for national associations rather than personal gain.

Under FIFA statutory rules, prospective candidates seeking to contest the presidential election scheduled to take place at the FIFA Congress in Morocco in March 2027 must declare their candidacy and submit formal nominations endorsed by at least five national member associations by November 18, 2026, setting the stage for an intense political battle as opposition confederations explore fielding a consensus rival.