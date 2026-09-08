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ABUJA, Nigeria — World football governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football have put all decisions regarding the future of the Nigeria Football Federation on hold following the mass resignation of its leadership, according to an official letter sent on Monday, September 7, 2026.

Okay News reports that FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov addressed the correspondence to NFF Deputy General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme, directing him to act as the primary point of contact between the NFF, FIFA, and CAF while the international bodies assess the situation.

The development follows the Thursday, August 27, 2026 resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, and other Executive Committee members. The resignations occurred after scrutiny over performance failures, including the failure of Nigeria’s senior men’s and women’s national teams to qualify for their respective World Cups.

Following the resignations, Nigeria‘s National Sports Commission moved to intervene pursuant to calls from Nigeria‘s President Bola Tinubu to address the management of the sport. A Nigerian delegation led by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko subsequently traveled to Zurich, Switzerland, to meet with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

In the letter, Mammadov stated, “We refer to the various communications recently received by FIFA and CAF concerning developments within the Nigeria Football Federation, including the notifications relating to the resignation of the NFF President, members of the Executive Committee and the General Secretary, as well as additional correspondence received from other football stakeholders in Nigeria.”

Mammadov added, “We also refer to the meeting held at the Home of FIFA in Zurich on 1 September between FIFA, CAF, the NFF administration and representatives from the Federal Government of Nigeria, during which the current situation of the NFF was discussed. FIFA and CAF are currently assessing the legal, governance, administrative and electoral implications arising from the current circumstances within the NFF.”

The letter noted that assessment requires a review of the relevant facts, regulatory frameworks, and stakeholder positions before any conclusions or determinations regarding potential next steps are reached.

As a result, FIFA directed the suspension of the NFF elections previously scheduled for Sunday, September 27, 2026. FIFA and CAF delegations will travel to Abuja to meet with the NFF administration, Congress members, electoral bodies, and the National Sports Commission before submitting any final recommendations to their decision-making bodies.