FIFA Fires Senior Official Who Criticised President Infantino

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ZURICH, Switzerland – FIFA has ended its working relationship with Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour after he criticised President Gianni Infantino’s plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights to private investors, Sky News reports.

FIFA did not disclose the terms of Lamour’s departure, which took effect on 17 August 2026. Okay News reports that FIFA staff were informed of the decision on Monday evening.

In a statement, FIFA confirmed that Lamour’s two-year tenure as chief operating officer had ended and thanked him for his service. Secretary General Mattias Grafström separately informed FIFA vice presidents and council members that the organisation and Lamour had “agreed to part ways”.

Lamour, 45, had been a close associate of Infantino and was part of the campaign that helped him win the FIFA presidency in 2016. He joined FIFA in November 2024 after previously working in football and politics.

His departure follows criticism of Infantino’s proposal to sell stakes in World Cup commercial assets to private equity investors. The plan, reportedly valued at about $20 billion, triggered strong opposition from football officials and was subsequently withdrawn.

Lamour wrote in July that FIFA employees had been “deceived” by what he described as a lack of transparency surrounding the proposal. He said staff deserved better treatment and acknowledged that speaking publicly could cost him his position.

“If that means I lose my job then so be it,” Lamour said at the time, adding that he would accept the consequences of speaking out.

His comments came shortly after the resignation of Carlos Cordeiro, a senior adviser to Infantino, who also urged other FIFA officials to speak openly about concerns within the organisation.

The dispute has intensified scrutiny of Infantino’s leadership. UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF have called for a review of his conduct following the controversy, while Infantino has apologised over the fallout from the investment proposal.

Infantino continues to retain support from the African and South American football confederations. US President Donald Trump has also warned that removing Infantino would be a “terrible mistake”.

Lamour entered football politics about two decades ago as an aide to former UEFA president Michel Platini. His departure now removes another senior figure who had been closely associated with Infantino as FIFA faces continued pressure over the governance of world football.