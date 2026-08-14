LAGOS, Nigeria — The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Morocco and developments involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz dominated what Nigerians searched for on Google during the first seven months of the year, according to a new review of search activity.

The review, based on anonymised Google Trends data from January to July 2026, tracked the stories, personalities and cultural moments that generated the strongest search interest in Nigeria and grouped related queries around their peak monthly activity.

Okay News reports that football produced the largest search volumes of the period, with the FIFA World Cup generating several times more interest than any other subject in the data.

Nigerians followed the Super Eagles through the tournament, searched for results and individual players, and tracked the final in which Spain defeated Argentina 1–0.

Search activity also rose around Shakira and Burna Boy following their performance of Dai Dai at the opening ceremony in Mexico City, while Erling Haaland recorded a surge in Nigerian searches in July as Norway’s campaign ended against England.

France also generated significant interest after eliminating Morocco in the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champions Spain.

The tournament’s influence continued beyond the final, with attention beginning to move towards Ballon d’Or discussions by August.

Football had already dominated Nigerian searches earlier in the year through the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The query “Nigeria vs Morocco” became one of the most searched terms of the year after the Super Eagles lost their semi-final to the host nation on penalties.

Searches reflected the progression of the competition from fixtures and Nigeria’s matches to the knockout rounds and eventually the AFCON final, which Senegal won on January 18, 2026.

Sporting curiosity also extended beyond football.

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina produced some of the heaviest search traffic recorded during the period, including interest in ice hockey despite Nigeria not having a team competing in the sport.

International politics and energy markets formed another major strand of Nigerian search activity.

Searches for “Iran news”, “Israel Iran war” and “Strait of Hormuz meaning” increased after Iran closed the strategically important waterway and the United States launched a campaign to reopen it.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies, making developments around the route particularly relevant to Nigerians following changes in petrol prices after the removal of fuel subsidies.

The data showed that users were not simply following the conflict itself. Many were also searching for explanations of what the Strait of Hormuz is and why events there could affect energy markets.

Domestic internet personalities also attracted sustained attention.

Crypto entrepreneur Blord and activist VeryDarkMan generated strong search interest during their prolonged public feud, with activity peaking after Blord’s arrest and remand at Kuje prison in April.

His subsequent release on bail 16 days later produced another wave of searches, while the query “Who is Blord” indicated that new audiences were trying to understand the personalities at the centre of the dispute.

Several deaths also generated notable search activity.

Afrofuji singer Destiny Boy died in January at the age of 22, with interest continuing as questions surrounding his death led to a homicide investigation and autopsy.

American actor Eric Dane, known for Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, attracted searches following his death from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in February.

In May, Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo generated another major spike after his death from kidney cancer at the age of 40. Search interest rose again in June around his burial in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Politics, corruption investigations and court proceedings maintained steadier levels of attention throughout the seven-month period.

Former Nigerian Minister of Power Saleh Mamman returned to search trends after being sentenced to 75 years over a ₦33 billion fraud case and later arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during a pre-dawn operation in Kaduna in May.

In Lagos politics, Mudashiru Obasa attracted attention as he completed his return as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, bringing another stage of the prolonged leadership dispute at the Assembly into public focus.

Nigerians also searched extensively for the Jeffrey Epstein files after the United States Department of Justice released about 3.5 million pages of documents in February.

Some of the year’s most popular searches had little connection to politics, sport or major global events.

The phrase “67” became a viral Gen Z meme in January after spreading from a United States rap song. The expression, which is generally used without a fixed meaning and is often accompanied by a see-saw hand gesture, had recently been named word of the year by Dictionary.com.

Another social media episode developed around Opeyemi Awodoyin in April after an OPay customer reportedly received ₦100,000 in error and declined to return the money, prompting widespread debate about responsibility and personal ethics.

By May, Nigerians were searching “what is hantavirus” following reports of an outbreak aboard a cruise ship, despite the incident occurring thousands of kilometres away.

Celebrity stories remained another consistent source of search traffic.

Veteran television presenter Frank Edoho generated interest after confirming his divorce and amid allegations subsequently made by his former wife.

Music promoter Sam Larry also became a major search subject in July after surviving a crash on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road that killed his bodyguard. The incident revived online discussion about the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, whose death had generated controversy three years earlier.

Music, cinema and entertainment supplied several other trending terms.

Wizkid and Asake generated strong January interest through their collaboration Jogodo, while Asake attracted another wave of searches around an album release in May.

The 2026 Grammy Awards drove searches for winners in February, while Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny generated attention around his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Movies including Mortal Kombat 2 and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey were among the entertainment titles Nigerians searched for during the period.

Another football-related name gaining attention was teenage Nigerian player Zadok Yohanna, whose reported €28 million move to Brighton prompted searches from fans following the emergence of another young Nigerian player in European football.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for West Africa at Google, said the trends offered a direct view of what Nigerians chose to investigate for themselves.

“Search data is the most honest record of national attention we have, because nobody performs for a search bar,” Kola-Ogunlade said.

“Nigerians did not just watch these stories, they interrogated them: the shootout, the strait, the files, the meme. Seven months of data says the same thing every month. When something matters in this country, it trends on Search before it reaches the front page.”

The ranking placed the FIFA World Cup 2026 first, followed by the 2026 Winter Olympics, Nigeria versus Morocco at AFCON, developments involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, and Blord.

Other subjects in the top 25 included Alexx Ekubo, the “67” meme, Destiny Boy, Erling Haaland, France’s World Cup campaign, the Grammy Awards, the Epstein files, hantavirus, Saleh Mamman, the Obasa impeachment saga, Sam Larry, Shakira and Burna Boy’s World Cup appearances, Zadok Yohanna, Eric Dane, Opeyemi Awodoyin, Bad Bunny, Frank Edoho, Mortal Kombat 2, The Odyssey and Jogodo by Wizkid featuring Asake.

Google said the rankings were determined by each story’s peak monthly search interest in Nigeria between January and July 2026, with related queries grouped together.