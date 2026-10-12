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The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute released a report on Monday, October 12, 2026, urging businesses to connect their artificial intelligence investments to measurable improvements in how they operate.

Announced in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Transforming Business: AI in the Enterprise examines how companies can move AI projects into everyday use. It identifies changes to workflows, staff development and oversight as requirements for getting value from the technology.

Okay News reports that the publication includes contributions from investment firm Brookfield, Chinese retailer JD.com and payments company Visa, all partners of the institute.

The report’s focus is the work needed after a pilot succeeds: deciding who owns the process, integrating the tool into existing systems and checking whether its benefits justify the cost. Its company examples cover investment operations, logistics and payments.

Research cited in the launch announcement illustrates the gap between adoption and wider deployment. In McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI survey, 88% of respondents said their organisations regularly used AI in at least one business function. The agentic AI figures distinguish 23% scaling the technology from a further 39% experimenting with agents, software systems that can carry out multi-step tasks.

The report also cites an International Data Corporation (IDC) estimate of US$400 billion in enterprise AI spending in 2026. IDC’s description covers AI platforms, applications and services; the figure is an estimate of spending, not a measure of financial returns.

Brookfield said it had identified more than 800 AI use cases at different stages of execution and created an AI Value Creation Office with more than 30 investment, operations and technology professionals. Its contribution describes assessing expected business impact before committing resources and comparing progress across its investment platforms.

JD.com said it had applied AI across more than 3,000 scenarios in businesses including retail, logistics, healthcare and industrial supply chains. Its chief executive, Sandy Xu, identified inventory turnover, fulfilment efficiency, costs and workforce productivity as ways to assess results.

“Good enterprise AI should ultimately be visible in financial performance, operational metrics and customer experience,” Xu said in the report.

Visa said it had several hundred AI models in production supporting more than 100 products. Its contribution calls for spending limits, approval thresholds and clear permissions when agents make purchases on behalf of customers or businesses.

The deployment figures are accounts supplied by the contributing companies. They do not establish a common measure of returns across the three businesses.

Oversight is also a concern in the Deloitte research cited by the institute. Deloitte’s 2026 enterprise AI report identifies data privacy and security as a concern for 73% of respondents, followed by legal, intellectual-property and regulatory compliance at 50%.

The full enterprise AI report is available from FII Institute.