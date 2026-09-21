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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute and Bombardier have expanded their partnership under a new three-year agreement, elevating the Canadian aircraft manufacturer from Summit Partner to Strategic Partner.

The agreement builds on Bombardier’s participation at FII PRIORITY Miami 2026 and will give the company year-round involvement across the FII Institute’s flagship conference, international summits, research programmes, specialised initiatives and wider global network.

Okay News reports that the expanded arrangement will also give Bombardier a platform to engage with investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and business leaders on aviation, connectivity, advanced manufacturing, innovation and sustainable growth.

Princess Dr Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chief Executive Officer of the FII Institute, said the aviation sector remains central to connecting economies, businesses and people.

“We are pleased to welcome Bombardier into FII Institute’s community of Strategic Partners,” she said.

“Aviation plays a vital role in bringing markets, people, talent, and ideas closer together. Bombardier brings a global perspective, deep industry expertise, and a strong culture of innovation that will enrich conversations and collaborations across our platforms throughout the year.”

Bombardier designs, manufactures and supports business aircraft used by companies and governments across international markets.

The FII Institute said the company’s experience in global mobility, manufacturing and engineering would add another industry perspective to its network of strategic partners.

Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier, said the partnership reflects the value of bringing together decision-makers working across investment, industry and public policy.

“Our partnership with FII Institute speaks to the importance of bringing together leaders who are shaping the future, all while building a legacy that will endure for generations,” Martel said.

“As FII marks its milestone 10th edition, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to shape new opportunities and strengthen its growing role in connecting the region with the world.”

Under the agreement, Bombardier will participate across the FII Institute’s platforms over the next three years, contributing to discussions and collaborations involving global mobility, manufacturing and investment.

The partnership comes as the FII Institute prepares for the 10th edition of the Future Investment Initiative, which is scheduled to bring together international investors, policymakers and business leaders in Riyadh later this year.