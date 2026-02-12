FII Institute Highlights Global Implications of AI on Jobs as Sachs Report Warns of Graduate Anxiety

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has drawn attention to new research on the global impact of generative artificial intelligence on employment, productivity, and career prospects, following a report reviewed by renowned economist Dr. Jeffrey Sachs examining evidence from the United States.

The analysis finds that while AI is dramatically increasing productivity in white-collar work, it has not yet translated into broad wage growth or employment gains for college-educated workers, raising concerns for policymakers and business leaders worldwide.

Okay News reports that the FII Institute, which convenes global leaders on economic transformation and the future of work, emphasised that the issues highlighted in the research extend far beyond the United States and are likely to shape labour markets across advanced and emerging economies alike.

According to the findings, generative AI tools are already transforming tasks traditionally performed by graduates in fields such as marketing, law, finance, software development, and customer service. Workers using AI can complete assignments faster and more efficiently, producing significant task-level productivity gains.

However, the report notes that these improvements have not yet resulted in higher pay or large-scale job creation. Instead, much of the economic value generated by AI adoption appears to be accruing to companies and technology owners rather than employees.

A major concern highlighted by the FII Institute is the widening gap between economic data and public sentiment among young professionals. Surveys cited in the research show that many young people believe AI will reduce their career opportunities, despite relatively stable employment figures.

The study also indicates that freelance and entry-level job markets are already showing signs of disruption, particularly in areas where AI can replicate routine cognitive tasks. Online labour platforms have reported declining demand and earnings in some AI-exposed categories.

Dr. Sachs’ review suggests that the current phase of AI adoption resembles earlier technological shifts, where productivity gains occurred before major labour-market changes became visible in national statistics.

The FII Institute warned that without coordinated global strategies, including education reform and workforce reskilling, generative AI could deepen inequality by favouring capital over labour. The organisation stressed the need for governments, businesses, and academic institutions to collaborate on policies that ensure technology drives inclusive growth rather than displacement.

The report concludes that the structural nature of AI’s impact means its consequences will be felt worldwide, potentially redefining career expectations for a generation entering an increasingly automated economy.