RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Future Investment Initiative (FII) will hold its 10th edition from October 26 to October 29, 2026, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, bringing together heads of state, investors, policymakers, innovators and business leaders from around the world.

The conference will be held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, with this year’s programme built around the theme “The Power of Legacy.”

Okay News reports that FII10 will focus on four areas covering capital deployment, technology, society and leadership, with discussions examining how investment decisions made today can shape long-term economic and social outcomes.

The four programme pillars are capital that builds, technology that elevates, societies that thrive and leadership that inspires.

Princess Dr Maha bint Mishari Al Saud, Chief Executive Officer of the FII Institute, expressed appreciation for the royal patronage of the conference and said the continued support of Saudi Arabia’s leadership remained central to the Institute’s work.

She also acknowledged the guidance of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, linking it to the wider development objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

“For ten years, FII has brought together leaders who recognize the power of investment to advance human progress. FII10 invites our global community to consider the legacy of the choices we make, the partnerships we build and the innovations we support. Our goal is to turn these choices into lasting impact for people and future generations,” she said.

The four-day gathering will feature discussions on global economic priorities, investment strategy and the role of innovation in shaping future markets.

Since its launch, the Future Investment Initiative has developed into an international platform connecting governments, investors and businesses, with major agreements and investment commitments announced through previous editions.

The 2026 conference will mark a decade since the initiative began and will again place Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, at the centre of discussions involving global capital, policy and investment.