Fire at Lagos Airport Contained as Six Injured Receive Treatment and Flights Resume

LAGOS, NIGERIA — The fire that erupted late Monday afternoon at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, Nigeria, has been successfully brought under control, authorities confirmed.

Operations within the airport’s airspace, temporarily halted as a safety precaution, have now resumed with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) operating a temporary control tower.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), responsible for managing all federal airports, reported that the fire originated from a server room on the first floor of Terminal 1. Six individuals, including three women and three men, sustained injuries. All are currently stable, though one person continues to undergo further medical evaluation.

Emergency response teams safely rescued and evacuated fourteen people who were trapped inside the airport’s control tower. Firefighters, security personnel, and medical teams remain on site to monitor the situation and prevent further incidents.

The blaze caused damage to parts of the departures hall, which is undergoing significant renovations as part of a large-scale infrastructure upgrade project valued at 712 billion naira (approximately $530 million).

An Air France flight from Paris to Lagos had to return to France during the disruption caused by the fire.

Authorities have confirmed that a full investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, with environmental safety being closely monitored to prevent any secondary hazards.

Okay News reports that airport operations are returning to normal, though officials caution passengers to expect minor delays as repair and safety assessments continue.