Fire Erupts at Lagos International Airport Old Terminal

Lagos State, Nigeria – A fire broke out on Monday afternoon at the old terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital in the south-west of the country.

The affected building is part of the airport’s older infrastructure and is currently undergoing a multi-billion-naira renovation aimed at modernising facilities and improving passenger comfort. The airport serves as Nigeria’s main international gateway, handling millions of passengers annually and linking the country to destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

The cause of the fire had not been officially disclosed as of 4:50 pm West African Time (WAT, GMT+1) on Monday. Emergency teams were deployed to the scene shortly after the outbreak was detected.

Confirming the incident, Henry Agbebire, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, said officials were actively managing the situation.

“We are aware of the outbreak, and we are there right now. We will publish a statement right now.”

He added that the authority’s emergency response unit had begun efforts to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the airport complex.

“Our firefighting team is currently responding and working to curtail the situation,” he said.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria is the government agency responsible for managing and operating the country’s federal airports. The agency oversees safety, security, and infrastructure maintenance at major aviation facilities nationwide.

Agbebire assured the public that there were no fatalities linked to the incident.

“No loss of lives has been recorded. Further updates will be recorded,” he added.

Passengers and airport users were advised to remain calm while firefighters worked to fully extinguish the flames and assess the extent of structural damage. Airport authorities are expected to issue a detailed statement outlining the cause of the fire and the impact on ongoing renovation work.

Okay News reports that the incident comes at a time when Nigeria is investing heavily in airport upgrades to strengthen safety standards and enhance passenger experience at key transport hubs.

Further information is expected as investigations continue.