Fire Service Rescues 16 From Kano Building Collapse

KANO, Nigeria – The Kano State Fire Service rescued 16 people on Saturday, August 8, 2026, after a residential building collapsed in the Dan Dishe area of Kwanar Yashi, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

Okay News reports that Kano State Fire Service spokesperson Saminu Abdullahi confirmed the incident in a statement, noting the agency received an emergency call at about 4:32 a.m. WAT.

The distress call was made by agency staff member Aminu Sani Warure, who alerted the emergency response unit about the collapse of the structure, which measured approximately 20 by 30 feet.

“Upon receiving the report, men of the Service from the Headquarters were immediately mobilised to the scene,” Abdullahi said. The rescue team searched the debris and extracted the trapped individuals.

“Among those rescued were three children who were found unconscious,” Abdullahi said. The children were identified as five-year-old Affan Yusuf, seven-year-old Hassana Yusuf, and nine-month-old Ummulkursum Yusuf.

The exact cause of the building collapse has not been established, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.