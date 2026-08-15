August 15, 2026

Five Injured in Shooting at Virginia State University

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Five Injured in Shooting at Virginia State University
A screengrab of the shooting scene at Virginia State University.

VIRGINIA, United States – Five people have been injured, one critically, in a shooting involving multiple suspects at Virginia State University, university officials said.

Police responded to the shooting outside a residence hall at about 1:28 a.m. local time on Saturday. All five victims were found with gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals. Okay News reports that four of the victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear whether any suspects had been arrested. Chesterfield County Police are leading the investigation with assistance from other local law enforcement agencies and campus police.

The university temporarily placed the campus under lockdown following the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted, although a significant police presence remains on campus as investigators continue their work.

Virginia State University has about 5,000 students and is located just over 20 miles (32 kilometres) south of Richmond, Virginia’s state capital.

The university is a historically Black college and university (HBCU), institutions established to provide higher education to Black Americans who were historically excluded from many US colleges and universities.

Classes for the new academic term were scheduled to begin on Monday, with student dormitories reopening for returning students on Friday.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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