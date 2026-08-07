Five Killed in Reprisal Attacks Across Kogi State Communities

LOKOJA, Nigeria: – Armed individuals killed at least five people during attacks on three communities in Kogi State on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed the fatalities in a public statement on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The violence occurred in the Abugi, Kuchinda, and Mikugi settlements within the Kupa Kingdom of the Lokoja Local Government Area. The incident began after a member of a local vigilante group killed an unarmed herder suspected of cattle rustling, which prompted a retaliatory assault on the residential areas by armed persons.

Nigeria’s Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, directed security agencies to take control of the affected locations. Ododo ordered the apprehension of the vigilante member linked to the initial death and the individuals involved in the retaliation, including the suspected leader of the Hybrid Vigilante Group.

“The Kogi State Government condemns in the strongest terms both the killing of the unarmed herder and the subsequent reprisal attack,” Fanwo said. “These are criminal acts that have no place in our society. Anyone found to have participated in either incident, regardless of status or ethnic affiliation, will face the full weight of the law.”

“We appeal to all residents to remain calm and resist the temptation of reprisals. We also urge members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that will aid ongoing investigations and the arrest of all those responsible,” Fanwo said.

State officials are currently coordinating with security personnel, traditional rulers, and community leaders in the region to restore order among residents of the impacted districts.