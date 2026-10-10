Five Things to Know Today: October 10, 2026

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Nigeria accounted for almost 44% of the suspected cholera cases recorded in a newly published World Health Organization (WHO) assessment of its African Region. The figures cover the period to September 20, 2026, and come with a warning that gaps in reporting make the outbreak’s recent course harder to judge.

That assessment leads the briefing for Saturday, October 10, 2026. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has also set an October 31 end date for a sales discount at its retail stations, while African mobile financial services company Airtel Money has confirmed the terms of its London share offer.

International justice features in two separate developments. South African jurist Navi Pillay has won the Nobel Peace Prize, and the United States has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) itself. These are five stories from Okay News’s reporting on Friday.

1. Nigeria Accounts for 43.9% of Reported Regional Cholera Cases

Nigeria recorded 70,543 suspected cholera cases and 452 deaths between January 1 and September 20, 2026, according to WHO’s regional risk assessment. The assessment was dated October 2 and published on October 8.

Okay News reports that the agency classified the regional risk as high. Across 19 countries, it recorded 160,799 suspected cases and 2,466 deaths. Nigeria’s share was 43.9% of that reported caseload; the figures are tied to the assessment’s surveillance period and are not a current national tally.

WHO said delays and incomplete reporting limited conclusions about recent trends. The number of countries sending weekly reports fell from 15 in January to six in the first half of September.

A separate WHO account described support for treatment in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria. The agency helped train about 120 health workers and deploy 70 rapid-response personnel to 11 treatment units, where insecurity and difficult access complicate care.

NNPC says the Independence sales discount introduced on October 1 will continue until October 31, 2026, across its retail stations nationwide. Its October 9 statement says the initiative does not restore petroleum subsidy or establish a uniform national pump price.

This announcement sits alongside the Fuel App promotion reported by Okay News. An October 9 customer email offered app users ₦66 off each litre of petrol and diesel from October 8 to 14, adding diesel to the offer.

The company-wide statement does not repeat the ₦66 amount or specify app eligibility and diesel terms. It therefore does not establish that every condition in the app email continues unchanged until October 31.

The reduction described in the email is per litre, rather than a final pump price. The notices do not explain whether either offer can be combined with other discounts. The government’s proposed price modulation is a separate mechanism in which suppliers would defer some cost increases for later recovery.

3. Airtel Money Sets Out a £529.2 Million Share Offer

Airtel Money, formally Airtel Mobile Commerce N.V., has confirmed an offer of 270 million existing shares at £1.96 each. Those terms put the base transaction at £529.2 million and imply a company equity valuation of £5.3 billion, approximately $7 billion.

The proceeds go to selling shareholders. The flotation raises no fresh capital for the business. Parent company Airtel Africa said it was not selling its shares and expected to remain a long-term strategic shareholder.

Mastercard Asia/Pacific has made a further 27 million shares available under an over-allotment option. If exercised in full, the option would increase the offer to approximately £582 million.

The announced timetable provided for conditional dealings in London on October 9 under ticker AMC. Admission and unconditional dealings are expected on October 14, 2026. The International Finance Corporation was allocated 34,285,714 shares for £67.2 million, with another 8 million shares allocated to United Kingdom retail investors.

4. South Africa’s Navi Pillay Wins the Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay. The South African jurist is the sole recipient, recognised “for her efforts to promote peace and international law”.

Pillay, 85, began her legal career under apartheid, South Africa’s system of racial segregation. Born in Durban, she founded her own law firm in 1967 and defended anti-apartheid activists.

Her work at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda helped establish that rape and sexual violence could constitute crimes against humanity and genocide, the committee said.

She later served at the ICC and as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014. The committee linked its choice to pressure on international legal institutions and judges, arguing that the rule of law is essential to resolving conflicts without violence.

5. US Sanctions the ICC but Permits Specified Services

The United States has sanctioned the International Criminal Court as an institution, extending measures previously directed at individual officials. The court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, investigates and prosecutes people for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control added the ICC to its sanctions list on October 9. Accompanying licences allow specified activities and services to continue.

One licence permits maintenance and wind-down transactions, including salaries, rent and member-state contributions, until April 7, 2027. Separate permissions cover telecommunications and enterprise software, pensions and detainee welfare. The communications licence does not carry the April expiry, and the arrangements do not automatically exempt other sanctioned individuals.

The court rejected the designation and said it would continue its work. Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement opposing the sanctions and backing the ICC’s continued operations.

The next scheduled step for Airtel Money is admission and unconditional London dealings on October 14. For fuel customers, the different NNPC notices leave the precise relationship between the app offer and the October 31 company-wide extension unspecified.