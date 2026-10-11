Five Things to Know Today: October 11, 2026

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Nigeria’s food regulator says a market study found pesticide residues above safe limits in beans. Its warning leads the briefing for Sunday, October 11, 2026, alongside gaps in two states’ governorship candidate lists and a more favourable outlook for the country’s credit rating.

There is also a setback for former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai in his bail appeal, ahead of a reported trial date tomorrow. Abroad, Saudi authorities have reported 12 deaths in another attack on Riyadh’s international airport. Here are five developments from Okay News’s reporting over the past day.

1. NAFDAC warns about pesticide misuse after testing beans

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says a market study found residues of pyrethroids and dimethoate above safe limits in beans. Its statement was released on October 9 and reported by Okay News on October 10.

The scale of the finding remains unclear: NAFDAC did not publish the number of samples, their collection locations or measured concentrations. It therefore does not establish how widespread the problem is across Nigeria’s bean supply.

The agency linked the results to incorrect pesticide application. Dimethoate is used on crops in the field but is not approved for preserving harvested beans, it said. Pyrethroids used in storage require the specified waiting period before consumption.

NAFDAC urged farmers to buy from listed agro-input dealers and follow approved label instructions. Its warning on residues and illegal agrochemicals also reiterates that restrictions on banned active ingredients, including paraquat, chlorpyrifos and atrazine, are already in force. The agency says their phase-out periods ended on January 1, 2026.

2. PDP is missing from INEC’s Ogun and Gombe final lists

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no ticket in the final lists published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 governorship elections in Ogun, southwestern Nigeria, and Gombe, in the northeast.

Okay News reports that the documents contain 13 governorship tickets in Ogun and 16 in Gombe. Each ticket comprises a candidate and a running mate. The names of Ladi Adebutu and Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami are also absent from the respective state lists.

Ogun’s document includes an African Democratic Congress ticket headed by Lawal Jimi Adebisi, with a court-order remark beside both members. There is no corresponding explanation for the missing PDP entry.

The published lists establish the omissions, but do not explain their reasons or settle any legal challenge. In an October 10 statement reproduced by Premium Times, Pantami’s campaign said its legal and liaison teams were engaging the party and INEC to resolve the issue. No revised entry has been verified.

3. Fitch improves Nigeria’s outlook while keeping its B rating

Fitch Ratings has changed Nigeria’s outlook from stable to positive while affirming its long-term ratings at B. The decision was dated October 9, 2026; Okay News published its explanation on October 10.

The two parts of that decision measure different things. An outlook describes the likely direction of credit trends. Fitch says a positive outlook can indicate an improvement that may lead to a rating change over the next two years, without guaranteeing an upgrade.

The current B category still denotes significant credit risk. Financial obligations are being met, but the capacity to continue paying is vulnerable to worsening economic or business conditions.

Nigeria previously moved from B-minus to B with a stable outlook in 2025. This latest decision changes the outlook attached to that rating, rather than lifting the rating itself. The meaning of Nigeria’s credit assessment is principally about meeting financial commitments; it is not a direct measure of households’ living costs or a promise of investment returns.

4. El-Rufai loses his challenge to a bail refusal

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna, northern Nigeria, has dismissed El-Rufai’s challenge to the state High Court’s refusal of his second bail application. The lower court made that decision on June 10, 2026.

Accounts of the judgment published by Premium Times and The Telegraph Nigeria say the three-member appellate panel found no new evidence or exceptional circumstances warranting a reversal. The panel also struck out his September 29 reply brief as incompetent.

El-Rufai faces prosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged financial offences connected with his governorship from 2015 to 2023. He denies wrongdoing. The bail decision does not determine his guilt.

The judgment accounts underpinning Okay News’s report on the appeal also describe an accelerated hearing and scope to reconsider bail if the prosecution fails to pursue the case diligently. Premium Times reported a Monday, October 12 start for the substantive trial.

5. Saudi aviation officials report 12 deaths in Riyadh attack

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) says 12 people were killed and 309 injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday afternoon, October 10.

The authority’s follow-up statement lists four Saudi citizens and two Bangladeshis among those killed, with the other fatalities drawn from six nationalities. Some of the injured were in critical condition, and damage to airport facilities was being assessed.

GACA had temporarily suspended airport operations while safety checks were carried out. Passengers were urged to contact their airlines before travelling to the terminals. Saudi citizens abroad whose Riyadh flights were disrupted were advised to seek assistance from the kingdom’s diplomatic missions.

The latest airport attack followed separate strikes on October 8 that GACA said killed three Saudi citizens. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen blamed the Houthi movement for Saturday’s attack and pledged a firm response. That attribution is the coalition’s account, rather than an independently established finding.

El-Rufai’s reported October 12 trial date is the next scheduled development in these stories. For anyone travelling through Riyadh, the airport’s advice is to confirm the status of their own flight directly with the airline.