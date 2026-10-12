Five Things to Know Today: October 12, 2026

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged state governments to turn higher revenues into better living standards, with healthcare and education among his priorities. His appeal leads the briefing for Monday, October 12, 2026.

Elsewhere, a Sudanese rights group has reported a deadly strike on miners, Ukraine says attacks on its energy facilities continued after a ceasefire announcement, and Pope Leo XIV has announced planned surgery. A later United Nations update has also raised the death toll from the Djibouti migrant shipwreck. These are five stories from Okay News’s reporting over the past day, with the latest verified developments.

1. Tinubu urges states to improve services as revenues rise

Tinubu’s call for more prudent state spending follows the World Bank’s October assessment of Nigeria’s economy. A State House statement dated October 11 said he wanted governors to prioritise projects that improve living standards, health and education.

The bank found that total state revenues increased by about 93% in real terms between 2023 and 2025, while expenditure rose by about 92%. Those figures account for inflation. Transport infrastructure received the largest spending increase.

Okay News reports that education’s share of state expenditure fell from 14.9% in 2021 to 12.1% in 2025, according to the bank, even though the amount spent on education increased. The distinction matters when assessing whether additional public money is reaching services.

Tinubu said the federal government would expand targeted cash transfers and improve access to affordable healthcare and education. The bank’s assessment also said inflation remained elevated and continued to erode household purchasing power. Higher government revenues therefore sit alongside continuing pressure on family budgets.

2. Sudanese group reports at least 72 miners killed in airstrike

Emergency Lawyers, an independent Sudanese organisation that documents human rights violations, says an airstrike on an informal gold-mining site near the Sudan-Egypt border killed at least 72 miners on Saturday, October 10.

The group described the toll as preliminary and said its work to document casualties was continuing. It accused Egypt’s air force of carrying out the attack. The reported deaths and allegation against Egypt have not been independently verified by Okay News.

The group said those killed were civilians and placed the site inside Sudanese territory. The precise location and circumstances remain unverified. No public Egyptian response had been identified when Okay News published its report on Sunday.

Sudan’s war began in April 2023 between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has disrupted livelihoods and pushed more people towards small-scale gold mining. The preliminary casualty figure remains the rights group’s account; neither responsibility nor a final toll has been established.

3. Ukraine awaits details of proposed halt to energy attacks

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian attacks on energy facilities continued on Sunday after United States President Donald Trump announced a halt to strikes on energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy reported an attack on CHP-5, a combined heat and power plant in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. His office later described a drone strike on a power plant in Kyiv, the capital, and further attacks on energy facilities in the Kharkiv region.

Kyiv says it is ready to stop targeting Russian energy installations if Russia reciprocates. Zelenskyy said the armed forces had received the relevant orders, but Ukraine was still waiting for clear details of discussions between Washington and Moscow.

The Ukrainian account of continued energy strikes does not establish that Russia breached an agreed ceasefire. Russian acceptance, the precise scope and the terms of a mutual arrangement remained unconfirmed in the material checked for this briefing. The accounts of the attacks are attributed to Ukraine’s presidency.

4. Pope Leo XIV announces surgery to remove lung nodule

Pope Leo XIV says he will undergo surgery in the coming days after doctors found a lung nodule during medical examinations. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church announced the decision during Sunday’s Angelus prayer.

He said the nodule had been detected early and was well localised. The operation is planned for Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, according to Vatican News, the Holy See’s official news service.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said surgery was expected in the first days of the week, with postoperative recovery estimated at about one week.

The Vatican’s announcement of the planned operation did not give an exact date or say whether the nodule was cancerous. The recovery estimate is not a confirmed hospital discharge date.

5. IOM raises Djibouti shipwreck toll to 139

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations migration agency, has raised the death toll from a boat sinking off Djibouti to at least 139, with 84 people still missing, in a later Sunday update.

The revised count followed the recovery of 30 more bodies. It supersedes the 109 deaths and more than 116 missing in Okay News’s earlier report on the shipwreck.

The boat was travelling towards Yemen when it capsized during the night of October 8–9 near the coast north of Obock, a port town in the Horn of Africa country. IOM said about 82 people survived and search and recovery work was continuing in its latest account.

Djibouti is a departure point for people crossing towards Yemen to seek safety and economic opportunities in Gulf countries. The agency’s assistance to survivors has included healthcare, food, temporary shelter and help contacting their families.

The Pope’s operation is expected early this week, although no exact date has been announced. The latest IOM count still leaves 84 people missing from the Djibouti shipwreck.