Five Things to Know Today: October 13, 2026

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A new United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report estimates that 113.3 million Nigerians experienced multidimensional poverty in 2024. The findings lead the briefing for Tuesday, October 13, 2026, alongside a Lagos drivers’ strike call and an extended deadline for the Dangote refinery share offer.

Abroad, the United Nations human rights office has warned of continued killings in Gaza, while the European Union has expanded sanctions against Russian military suppliers. Here are five stories from Okay News’s reporting over the past day, with verified context and updates.

1. New UNDP Report Puts Nigeria’s Multidimensional Poverty Estimate at 113.3 Million

The new global multidimensional poverty report, released on October 12, puts Nigeria’s rate at 48.7%. It uses the country’s 2024 Demographic and Health Survey, so the figure describes conditions captured two years ago.

UNDP published the index with the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative. It measures overlapping deprivations in health, education and living standards, including schooling, nutrition and access to basic services.

Okay News reports that a separate, comparable series shows Nigeria’s rate rising from 33.0% in 2021 to 38.7% in 2024. The estimated number affected increased by about 17.9 million, from 72.2 million to 90.1 million.

That trend excludes nutrition and adjusts the weights of the remaining indicators. Comparing its 2021 rate directly with the full-indicator estimate of 48.7% would mix different measures. The report does not establish how much of the change resulted from any particular government policy.

Nigeria’s national estimate of 133 million in 2022 also used a different survey and method. Its difference from the new global figure cannot establish that roughly 20 million people escaped poverty.

2. Lagos Drivers’ Union Calls for Withdrawal of Bolt and inDrive Services

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria has called on drivers in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, to stop accepting Bolt and inDrive trips over fares and working conditions. The action was due to begin on Monday, October 12, with no end date announced.

The union’s Lagos chairman, Jaiyesimi Azeez, and public relations officer, Steven Iwindoye, issued public appeals. Their demands include fairer fares, lower commissions, clearer deductions, driver welfare and safety.

The union says fuel, maintenance and vehicle financing costs are reducing drivers’ take-home earnings. It has asked participants to remain peaceful and avoid intimidation or damage to property.

Bolt acknowledged the economic pressures and proposed discussions with the union and driver representatives, while urging drivers to continue services. A settlement has not been verified. Okay News has not independently established participation levels or passenger disruption, and its original report found no public inDrive response to the specific action.

3. Dangote Refinery Share Offer Gets Two More Weeks

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has extended its Nigerian initial public offering until October 27, replacing the original October 13 deadline. The issuer’s dated October 12 notice confirms the extension following approval from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

The refinery share offer opened on September 14 and comprises 4.1 billion shares at 525 Nigerian naira each. The minimum application is 10 shares, costing ₦5,250. At the stated price, the total offer is approximately ₦2.15 trillion.

An initial public offering allows investors to apply for company shares. Applications still require processing and allocation, so the closing date is separate from the date trading begins.

The issuer’s October 12 notice includes an indicative timetable, with proposed regulatory no-objection to the basis of allotment on November 17 and settlement and listing 15 business days after allotment. These dates remain subject to change.

The extension does not establish new deadlines for every intermediary or the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s separate share-grant programmes. Those channels have their own requirements. Share allocation and investment returns are not guaranteed.

4. UN Rights Office Warns of Continued Gaza Killings

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says killings continued in Gaza after the October 10, 2025 ceasefire announcement.

In its October 12 statement, the office said it had verified 1,076 conflict-related deaths between the announcement and the end of July 2026. The count included 268 children, 126 women and 682 men.

The UN’s defined-period casualty count ends more than two months before the statement’s publication. It is neither a current October toll nor a count covering the full year after the announcement.

“To record it during a supposed ceasefire is simply unfathomable,” said Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN human rights office in the occupied Palestinian territory. He said in May that the ceasefire had reduced the scale of violence and allowed limited humanitarian relief, while killings and infrastructure damage continued.

The October statement does not set out its verification procedure or include an Israeli response. Okay News has not independently verified the deaths.

5. EU Adds 1,569 Russian Firms and Executives to Sanctions List

The European Union has imposed restrictions on 826 Russian companies and 743 chief executives linked to military production. The Council of the European Union announced the measures on October 12 and described them as its largest single set of sanctions listings.

The Council said the companies supply components used in missiles, drones and aircraft. The new sanctions against Russia’s military supply chain cover electronics, communications equipment and other systems used in weapons production.

The restrictions freeze the listed parties’ assets in the EU and prohibit making funds or economic resources available to them, directly or indirectly. The named individuals also face bans on entering or travelling through EU territory.

The measures were adopted under the EU framework addressing actions that undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity. They apply to the listed firms and individuals; the announcement does not establish a universal trade embargo.

The Council said the latest additions brought the total under that sanctions framework to nearly 4,600 people and entities.

The drivers’ union has set no end date for its action, with Bolt proposing talks. Dangote’s October 27 application deadline is confirmed, while the issuer says its later timetable can change without notice.