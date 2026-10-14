Five Things to Know Today: October 14, 2026

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The International Monetary Fund has raised its forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth this year to 4.2%, while a new disease-surveillance report puts the country’s Lassa fever death toll at 268 through October 4. Both featured in Okay News’s reporting on Tuesday, October 13, alongside Shell’s agreement to sell its Nigerian gas-distribution business.

Beyond Nigeria, a warning about worsening hunger in Sudan and the confirmation that Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer lead the international developments in this morning’s briefing. The Sudan alert concerns a growing risk of famine, while the Vatican says the Pope’s operation was successful and further tests will follow.

Here are five stories from the preceding day’s coverage, with the dates and next steps that matter as Wednesday, October 14 begins.

1. IMF Raises Nigeria’s Growth Forecast to 4.2%

Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow by 4.2% in 2026, the International Monetary Fund said in its October World Economic Outlook database. That is a small upward revision from July’s 4.1% forecast. The projection for 2027 remains 4.3% when rounded to one decimal place.

The revised Nigerian growth outlook measures annual changes in real gross domestic product, which adjusts economic output for price changes. The increase in the 2026 forecast is 0.1 percentage point. The database puts growth last year at 4.0%.

The wider figures offer a comparison: the fund expects sub-Saharan Africa to grow by 4.5% in both 2026 and 2027, while its global forecasts are 3.1% and 3.4% respectively. Nigeria’s projected expansion remains below the regional average in both years.

The 2026 and 2027 growth figures are forecasts. They do not establish how much individual households’ incomes will rise or how quickly living costs will ease.

2. Lassa Fever Toll Reaches 268 Through October 4

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) recorded 1,138 confirmed Lassa fever cases and 268 deaths from January to October 4. Its week 40 report puts the case-fatality rate among confirmed cases at 23.6%, compared with 18.6% at the equivalent point last year.

The dates are important. The cumulative Lassa fever figures cover the period ending October 4, although Okay News reported them on October 13. During the final reporting week, September 28 to October 4, Bauchi and Benue recorded three confirmed cases between them, and one death was reported nationwide.

Confirmed infections had been recorded in 24 states and 119 local government areas. Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue accounted for 88% of cases.

Lassa fever commonly spreads through food or household items contaminated by infected rodents. The NCDC’s advice includes keeping food in tightly covered containers, maintaining clean surroundings and seeking diagnosis early. Its toll-free information line is 6232.

3. Shell Agrees Nigerian Gas Sale to Vaaris Energy

Shell Petroleum B.V. has agreed to sell its entire interest in Shell Nigeria Gas Group to Nigerian company Vaaris Energy Limited. The transaction still requires regulatory conditions and approvals to be met. No price or completion date was announced.

For industrial and commercial customers, the immediate position is unchanged: the business remains under Shell’s ownership until completion, and services are to continue as usual. Okay News reports that the proposed sale covers a domestic gas-distribution network serving more than 130 connected customers through about 170 kilometres of pipelines in Ogun, Abia and Rivers states.

The business being sold does not operate in upstream gas production, liquefied natural gas or international gas trading. Shell retains other Nigerian interests, including deepwater operations and its stake in Nigeria LNG.

The agreement follows the separate sale of Shell’s former onshore subsidiary to Renaissance in March 2025. Regulatory clearance and a completion announcement remain the next steps for the gas-distribution transaction.

4. Sudan Faces Worsening Famine Risk

Conflict, displacement and drought are worsening access to food in Sudan’s Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan, according to an alert issued on October 12 by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the international food-security monitoring initiative.

The warning about growing famine risk, covered by Okay News on Tuesday, describes deteriorating conditions in areas already identified as vulnerable and in additional localities. It does not announce a new famine classification.

Nutrition surveys in Darfur have found critical levels of acute malnutrition, while admissions for severe acute malnutrition have risen in several areas. In Kordofan, fighting has displaced agricultural communities and made it harder for families to earn a living or reach markets.

The IPC also said El Niño-related drought was affecting more than half of Sudan, damaging harvest prospects and reducing household food supplies. Aid organisations face restricted access, insecurity and severe funding shortages as needs increase. The alert calls for more assistance and safe, sustained access to communities, particularly in frontline areas of Kordofan.

5. Vatican Confirms Pope Leo XIV’s Cancer Diagnosis

Pope Leo XIV, leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma after tissue was examined during surgery at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday. Doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung.

The Vatican’s statement on the diagnosis and surgery, issued by Dr Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora, said the operation was successful and there were no complications. The Pope spent about three hours in the operating theatre; the procedure itself lasted approximately 90 minutes.

He awoke normally and returned to his room after a short observation period. Further examination of the removed tissue is planned over the coming days, and the previously announced expectation of a weeklong hospital stay remains unchanged.

The Holy See Press Office is expected to issue another update on Wednesday morning, including how the Pope spent the night and any examination results available.

The Vatican’s promised morning bulletin is the clearest scheduled update to watch today. In Nigeria, the Shell agreement still awaits completion, while the IMF projections and Lassa surveillance figures need to be read within their stated periods. For Sudan, the IPC’s immediate request is for expanded food, nutrition, health and water assistance, supported by safer humanitarian access.