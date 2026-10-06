Five Things To Know Today: October 6, 2026

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Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has declared three days of national mourning after Monday’s Nigerian Air Force crash in Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria. He has also ordered an investigation into the crash, with further official information still awaited this morning, October 6, 2026.

Elsewhere, a new fee schedule at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) gives students and their families fresh figures to budget around, while diagnostic centres in Bauchi, in northeastern Nigeria, and Ibadan, in the southwest, expand the country’s healthcare network. A regulatory decision in Kenya concerns access to the Dangote refinery’s share offer, and France’s substitutes have delivered a late football comeback.

Here are five developments from Okay News’s reporting over the past 24 hours.

1. Three days of mourning after Ondo Air Force crash

President Bola Tinubu has declared three days of national mourning for Nigerian Air Force personnel who died in Monday’s aircraft crash in Ondo State. Okay News reports that Tinubu also directed flags to fly at half-mast nationwide. His special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the decision in a statement.

According to the presidency, the ATR-42 aircraft was travelling from Benin to Lagos when it crashed near a naval base in Igbokoda. It carried 25 passengers and seven crew members. The mourning statement did not give a numerical death toll.

Tinubu had earlier instructed the Air Force to investigate the cause of the crash and commended its search-and-rescue response. The Air Force will release the officers’ names after contacting their families, Onanuga said. Further official announcements will be important in establishing the full circumstances of the crash.

2. ABU’s new charges reshape student budgets

Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, has announced higher undergraduate registration charges for the 2026/2027 academic session. For Nigerian students, the new schedule runs from ₦143,000 to ₦298,000, depending on programme and level. The highest figure applies to 600-level medical students.

The differences between courses are substantial. First-year Civil Engineering students are listed at ₦172,000, compared with ₦152,000 for first-year Accounting students and ₦242,000 for those entering Medicine. Nursing Science charges range from ₦203,000 to ₦238,000 across the listed levels.

The governing council approved the changes on September 29, following a Senate resolution and stakeholder consultations. For students preparing to register, management says the details will be available on the students’ portal. The announcement gives no payment deadline or separate accommodation schedule, so the published registration figures do not settle every budgeting question.

3. New diagnostic centres bring healthcare expansion to Bauchi and Ibadan

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has commissioned MedServe diagnostic centres in Bauchi and Ibadan, extending its programme of investment in specialised healthcare. At Monday’s commissioning, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said expanding services within Nigeria could reduce the distance patients travel for care and the need to seek treatment abroad.

The facilities are part of the NSIA Healthcare Expansion Programme, delivered through MedServe. Oyedele said the subsidiary was developing 23 new diagnostic centres across two phases, including three with oncology units for cancer care and three with cardiac catheterisation laboratories for specialist heart procedures.

He said keeping those facilities useful would require qualified staff, continued training, working equipment and care that patients can afford. Those are practical concerns for people who may use the new centres. The commissioning announcement did not provide patient charges or booking arrangements.

4. Kenyan investors get a route into Dangote refinery offer

Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority has approved a short-form prospectus allowing eligible Kenyan investors to participate in the Nigerian Dangote refinery’s share offer through global depositary receipts. These are tradable certificates representing shares in a company abroad.

Renaissance Capital Kenya, a licensed investment bank, is arranging the transaction. The underlying offer opened on September 14 and closes on October 13, according to the regulator’s announcement.

Several steps remain before the proposed receipts can list in Nairobi. Funds must be raised, shares allocated and the relevant approvals obtained from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission. The offer concerns the refinery in Nigeria; the planned Dangote project in Kenya’s Lamu County is separate.

The regulator also cautioned that approving the prospectus does not amount to recommending the investment. It urged prospective investors to read the document and seek independent professional advice.

5. France’s substitutes turn defeat into a 4–1 win

France left their comeback late against Belgium on Monday, but finished with a convincing scoreline. Michael Olise scored twice as the hosts won 4–1 in the Nations League at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Belgium had led through Dodi Lukébakio’s 35th-minute goal. That advantage lasted until the 77th minute, when substitute Désiré Doué equalised. Rayan Cherki put France ahead four minutes later, before Olise scored in the 88th minute and again in stoppage time.

All four French goals came from substitutes. Olise also supplied the pass for Cherki’s goal, adding an assist to his two finishes. The result followed France’s 1–0 victory over Belgium in Brussels a week earlier, when Olise scored the winner. France ended the four-match spell unbeaten and next face Italy in Milan on November 12.

The mourning declaration leaves important questions about the Air Force crash to be answered through the official investigation and further announcements. For students, patients and prospective investors, several practical details remain to be settled. ABU has said its full fee details will be on the students’ portal, while patient charges and booking arrangements were absent from the diagnostic-centre announcement. The refinery’s underlying share offer is due to close on October 13.