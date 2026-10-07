Five Things To Know Today: October 7, 2026

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The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has named all 25 people killed in Monday’s aircraft crash in Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria. Its account gives a lower total than the first provisional figures. That development leads this morning’s briefing, alongside a World Bank assessment that points to stronger economic growth while warning that fuel costs could continue to weigh on poorer households.

Ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, new reporting sets out where registered voters are concentrated. Elsewhere, Google has released an artificial-intelligence model for local media search, while Harry Kane has equalled England’s men’s appearance record at Wembley in London.

Here are five developments from Okay News’s reporting over the past 24 hours.

1. Air Force names 25 people killed in Ondo crash

The Air Force has confirmed that five crew members and 20 passengers died when its ATR 42 aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, southwestern Nigeria, on Monday, October 5. Its statement, dated Tuesday, October 6, identified all 25 people aboard aircraft NAF 931, which had been travelling from Benin to Lagos.

Okay News reports that the statement was signed by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the service’s director of public relations and information. It said no survivors had been found despite search-and-rescue efforts involving the relevant authorities.

The official total differs from Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo’s earlier provisional account of 25 passengers and seven crew members. The new statement did not explain that discrepancy.

Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Chief of the Air Staff, ordered a comprehensive investigation and offered support to bereaved families. A condolence register has opened at Air Force headquarters in Abuja. The latest announcement identifies those aboard but does not establish the crash’s cause.

2. World Bank forecasts growth, with fuel costs still a burden

The World Bank expects Nigeria’s economy to grow by 4.3% in 2026, according to its October Africa Economic Update, released on Tuesday. The report projects growth of 4.4% in both 2027 and 2028, compared with its 4.0% figure for 2025.

Services, including finance, information and communications technology, and real estate, are expected to provide much of the momentum. The bank also anticipates a recovery in agriculture, while forecasting slower industrial growth as oil production and manufacturing lose pace.

For households, the outlook is more complicated. Inflation is projected to ease to 15.7% this year, from 23.0% in 2025, but slower inflation would still mean prices rising. It would not undo earlier increases in living costs.

The bank warns that elevated fuel prices associated with the Middle East conflict are likely to constrain poverty reduction. Insecurity, climate shocks, oil-production disruptions and spending ahead of the 2027 elections are among the risks to its forecasts.

3. Lagos, Kano and Kaduna lead the voter register

Lagos has the largest number of registered voters in Nigeria, followed by Kano and Kaduna, according to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) figures reported on Tuesday. The commission’s chairman, Joash Amupitan, outlined the ranking at a press conference and stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Lagos has 7,488,633 registered voters, Kano has 6,570,276 and Kaduna has 4,662,640. Together, the three states account for 18,721,549 people on the register. Lagos’s total exceeds Kano’s by 918,357.

Katsina follows with 3,876,051 registered voters, ahead of Rivers on 3,736,434. Oyo, Delta, Benue, Ogun and Bauchi complete the top ten.

The leading three states remain in the same order as in the register used for the 2023 general elections, although their reported totals have increased. These are registration figures. They show where voters are recorded, rather than how many will turn out or which candidates they will support in 2027.

4. Google releases a model for offline media search

Google’s new EmbeddingGemma 2 gives developers a way to build local search across text, images, audio and video. Released on Tuesday, the model turns different kinds of content into numerical representations that software can compare to identify related material.

For example, an application could use a spoken query to locate a relevant moment in a video. Google says the model is designed for phones and laptops and can support searches without an internet connection.

The downloadable release uses an Apache 2.0 licence. Its full version has 740 million parameters, while developers who only need text search can use a smaller, 270-million-parameter component and leave the image and audio components unloaded.

Local processing can reduce the need to send files elsewhere, but an application’s privacy still depends on its design. Google also cautions that performance varies across languages. Availability through its enterprise Model Garden remains forthcoming.

5. Kane equals England’s men’s appearance record

Harry Kane scored twice as England beat Czechia 3–0 at Wembley on Tuesday, marking his 125th international appearance by drawing level with Peter Shilton’s record for England’s senior men’s team.

Kane helped produce all three goals. His low cross was turned into the Czech net by Vladimír Coufal in the 27th minute. He then finished Morgan Rogers’s delivery in the 40th minute before heading in Lewis Hall’s corner in the 57th.

The double took Kane to 91 England goals, extending a scoring record he already held. That puts him 38 ahead of Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53. He also struck the crossbar before being substituted late in the match.

Kane’s two goals followed another double in England’s 7–0 win over Croatia on Saturday. The Football Association puts him on 13 international goals this year, with November’s fixtures offering a chance to take the appearance record outright.

Attention now turns to the Air Force investigation and any further official account of the crash. For households, the World Bank’s growth forecast comes with a warning that fuel costs could slow poverty reduction. The Air Force has pledged to provide verified updates as its investigation progresses.