Five Things to Know Today: October 8, 2026

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Twenty prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted in Imo State, south-eastern Nigeria, have been freed unharmed, Governor Hope Uzodimma says. His announcement leads this morning’s briefing, alongside a release of university workers’ salary arrears and a reported reduction in the price of diesel supplied by Dangote refinery.

For workers and fuel buyers, the next questions concern what reaches their accounts and what they pay. University branches have been asked to check disbursements, while the refinery price applies before diesel reaches filling stations. Nigeria’s economic managers are also preparing wider consultations on a proposed policy framework, with inflation among their priorities.

Elsewhere, new global guidance sets out how health services should care for children and adolescents living with obesity. Here are five developments from Okay News’s reporting over the past 24 hours.

1. Uzodimma says 20 abducted prospective corps members are free

The Imo governor credited security agencies and cooperation with the Oyo State government for securing the release of the 20 prospective corps members. His personally signed statement was reported on Wednesday, October 7.

The victims had been travelling towards orientation camps when they were abducted. NYSC is Nigeria’s one-year national service programme for eligible graduates. In its initial account, police placed the attack near Umunoha on the Owerri–Onitsha Road at about 6:30 a.m. West Africa Time (WAT), GMT+1, on October 1. Two buses were travelling from Ibadan towards Uyo in Akwa Ibom State and Bende in Abia State.

Uzodimma said authorities had restricted public information during efforts to free the captives because their lives were at stake. His statement did not explain how their release was secured or give an exact release time.

Police had earlier reported recovering 10 people at the scene, without establishing that all were prospective corps members. That figure cannot simply be added to the governor’s 20.

2. University workers asked to verify released salary arrears

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) says the federal government has released eight months’ arrears under its 2026 agreement, following the union’s warning of industrial action.

Union president Mohammed Ibrahim confirmed the development on Wednesday and asked members to work with university managements to check their payments. Branches should report delays, shortfalls or irregularities. The release of funds does not establish that every eligible worker has received the correct amount.

The agreement took effect on January 1, although it was signed on June 29. SSANU had issued a 14-day ultimatum over outstanding entitlements and implementation of the agreement.

Other disputes remain open. Ibrahim said members were still owed two months’ salaries withheld during the 2022 industrial action and one year of arrears arising from the 25% and 35% salary increases. He also called for state governments and governing councils to fund agreements with university unions fully, warning that uneven implementation could create fresh tensions.

3. Dangote’s reported diesel price falls to ₦1,700 at the gantry

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its diesel gantry price from ₦1,780 to ₦1,700 per litre, according to Okay News’s report, with the adjustment effective from October 7. That is a cut of ₦80, or about 4.5%.

The price concerns Automotive Gas Oil, commonly called diesel, at the refinery’s loading point. It is a supply price for fuel entering distribution, so a customer buying from a filling station may still be quoted a different amount.

The report dates the announcement to October 6, ahead of the change taking effect. The available information does not establish a single retail price across Nigeria or confirm that suppliers everywhere have passed on the same reduction.

4. Economic team seeks consultation on proposed policy framework

Nigeria’s Economic Management Team, chaired by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Taiwo Oyedele, has agreed to seek wider views on a proposed economic policy framework. It would set common principles and measurable outcomes across taxation, public spending, monetary matters, trade, industry and regulation.

According to a statement signed by the minister’s senior special assistant on communications and press secretary, Mary-Ann Duke Okon, consultations will include government agencies, sub-national governments, businesses and other stakeholders. The proposal still has to pass through the required approval processes; no consultation timetable was announced.

Okay News reports that reducing inflation was a central priority in the discussions. Members considered measures involving food security, agriculture, energy, productivity and supply chains, alongside ways to attract investment and improve competitiveness.

The team also discussed time limits and measurable results for tariffs and local-content requirements, as well as regular performance scorecards. The proposed framework is intended to support longer-term coordination while leaving the National Development Plan, annual budgets and sector strategies in place.

5. WHO issues first child and adolescent obesity guidelines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published its first global guidance on obesity care for children and adolescents. It puts structured support for diet, physical activity and behaviour at the centre of continuing care.

WHO says 170 million people aged five to 19 were living with obesity in 2024. Prevalence in that age group rose from 2% in 1990 to 8%.

The guidance makes different recommendations by age. For children under 10, WHO recommends against obesity medicines, bariatric surgery and weight-loss devices. For adolescents aged 10–19, medicines may be considered only under specified conditions after a supervised programme has not achieved the intended results. Surgery has separate, strict conditions for severe obesity.

The documents also call for attention to mental health, stigma and family circumstances. Their purpose is to help health systems organise suitable, sustained care. WHO says treatment must be accompanied by policies that make healthy food and physical activity more accessible and affordable.

University branches have been asked to report payment shortfalls to SSANU. The economic team’s next step is wider consultation before its proposed framework goes through the required approval processes; a timetable has not been announced.