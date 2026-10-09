Five Things to Know Today: October 9, 2026

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Nigeria’s federal government has announced a 30-day petrol discount through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), with public transport operators given priority. The announcement leads the briefing for Friday, October 9, 2026, although the reduction per litre and arrangements for accessing it have yet to be specified.

Thursday also brought a fall in the value of Nigerian stocks and confirmation that vehicle-financing company Moove plans to leave the country. Its offer to transfer vehicles to eligible customers comes with conditions that drivers will need to resolve before ownership changes hands.

There is an overnight update for telecoms customers: the regulator now lists MTN as operational after a disruption across parts of four states and the Federal Capital Territory. In literature, Canadian writer Anne Carson has won the Nobel Prize. These are five developments from Okay News’s reporting over the past day, with the latest verified details.

1. Nigeria Announces Petrol Discount and Price-Modulation Plan

Taiwo Oyedele, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, announced the 30-day NNPC petrol discount at an October 8 briefing. Public transport operators are to receive priority, but the announcement did not establish that individual stations had started applying it.

The government is also negotiating a ₦1,350-per-litre benchmark for fuel at the refinery gate or on arrival as imports, subject to monthly review. This is a supply-cost proposal, not a confirmed nationwide price at filling-station pumps.

Under the proposed modulation arrangement, refiners and importers would temporarily defer part of a cost increase and recover it when costs ease. “Pump prices should not have to follow every swing in global crude or the exchange rate,” Oyedele said in his prepared address.

The wider package includes more cash-transfer funding, subsidised credit and faster deployment of compressed natural gas vehicles. The minister said the measures would not restore a blanket fuel subsidy.

2. Nigerian Stocks Lose ₦1.33 Trillion in Market Value

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a ₦1.33 trillion fall in listed equity value on Thursday. Its All-Share Index closed at 248,042.50, down 0.82% from the previous session.

Okay News reports that the exchange’s Daily Official List put total equity market capitalisation at approximately ₦161.052 trillion, compared with ₦162.385 trillion on Wednesday. Market capitalisation measures the combined value of listed shares; the decline describes a change in their valuation.

Oil and gas shares featured prominently in the losses. The sector index fell 3.87%, while Aradel Holdings and Eterna each dropped 10%. MTN Nigeria shares declined 3.54% and Fidelity Bank fell 4.96%.

The sell-off was uneven. There were 32 declining stocks and 26 gainers, with eTranzact International rising 10%. Oando advanced 3.18% despite the broader oil and gas decline. Consumer goods edged higher, while the banking and insurance indices fell.

3. Moove Plans Nigeria Exit and Vehicle Transfers

Moove says it will end its Nigerian operations and transfer eligible vehicles to their current users. The company values the vehicles covered by its “Thank You Nigeria” initiative at about ₦35 billion and says employees will also receive cars.

Scheduled vehicle payments cease from October 1, 2026, for eligible customers. Outstanding remittances from before that date still have to be settled, and ownership documents completed, co-founder and co-chief executive Ladi Delano said in an interview. The announcement does not mean every outstanding obligation has been cancelled or that every transfer is complete.

Moove began in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, in 2020 with 76 vehicles. It says more than 9,000 Nigerian customers have used its rental and Drive-to-Own products.

The company’s wider business continues. In August, it announced a $250 million funding round at a $2.1 billion valuation and reported about 42,000 vehicles across 29 cities in 13 countries. It says it will work directly with affected Nigerian customers and staff on the transfers.

4. NCC Now Marks MTN Services Restored

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) now marks the MTN disruption reported on Thursday as resolved. At the 6:29 a.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1) check on October 9, its portal listed MTN as operational and displayed the notice: “Power resolved and all services restored.”

The incident had affected calls, text messages, data and short-code services in parts of Lagos, Delta, Oyo and Rivers, alongside the Federal Capital Territory, which contains Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. The regulator’s incident description referred to high temperature at an MTN data centre.

An earlier update identified data and fibre disruption in Ibadan, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Asaba. A later notice said services were restoring before the incident was marked resolved.

The regulator did not provide an affected-subscriber count. Its latest status gives the confirmed change from Thursday night’s ongoing incident; it does not establish that every customer experienced the same disruption or recovery time.

5. Anne Carson Wins the Nobel Literature Prize

The Swedish Academy has awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature to Anne Carson. The Canadian author’s work brings poetry, translation and classical scholarship into forms that move between genres.

The academy’s October 8 announcement recognised her inventive body of work and its engagement with classical tradition. The prize honours her writing across her career rather than selecting a single winning book.

Among her best-known works is Autobiography of Red, which reworks the ancient Greek story of Geryon into a contemporary coming-of-age narrative. Her other books include The Beauty of the Husband, Plainwater and Men in the Off Hours.

Her publisher, Penguin Random House, lists the Lannan Award and fellowships from the Guggenheim and MacArthur foundations among her earlier honours. Carson has combined writing with university teaching throughout her career.

For the Nigerian announcements, the next details concern implementation. The petrol briefing left the discount amount and access arrangements unspecified, while Moove says it will work with affected customers and employees to complete eligible vehicle transfers.