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Chidi Leads Nigeria’s 21-Player Squad for U17 Women’s World Cup

Harmony Chidi and Oluwakemi Adegbuyi are in Nigeria’s 21-player squad, with Poland first up at the U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

By Damilola A.
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Nigeria Flamingos players and officials pose together
Nigeria’s Flamingos with football officials in a photograph released on October 3, 2026. Photo: Nigeria Football Federation.

Nigeria’s under-17 women’s football coach, Akeem Busari, has named 21 players for the World Cup in Morocco, with captain Harmony Chidi and forward Oluwakemi Adegbuyi included.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the squad on October 6. It comprises three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six forwards.

Okay News reports that the Flamingos will face Poland on October 17 in their opening Group B match, followed by Puerto Rico on October 20 and North Korea on October 23, according to the federation’s squad announcement.

Defenders Elizabeth Adesuyi and Esther Stephen made the list, alongside midfielders Mary Dustan and Favour Nkwocha. Tosin Rafiu, Queen Joseph and Precious Oscar are also among the attacking options.

In an earlier October 3 update, the NFF said acting general secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme had praised the team’s performance at the regional WAFU-B tournament in Côte d’Ivoire and urged the players to target a World Cup podium finish.

Chidi, speaking for the squad at that meeting, said the players were determined to repay the federation’s and Nigerians’ confidence in them, according to the NFF.

Nigeria won bronze at the 2022 tournament.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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