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BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick warned his squad on September 12, 2026, that any reduction in focus could derail their strong start to the season ahead of their away match against Levante.

The manager issued the statement during a press conference prior to Sunday’s fixture. Okay News reports that Barcelona have won all 5 matches across all competitions this season, scoring 22 goals and conceding 3.

During the media interaction, Flick stated that in football things can change very fast, noting that while the team is enjoying the situation right now, changing their attitude would send them in the wrong direction.

The Spanish champions enter the domestic fixture following a 5-1 victory against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League on September 9, 2026, alongside La Liga wins against Rayo Vallecano, Valencia, and Elche.

The German coach confirmed that winning the UEFA Champions League is the primary objective for the club, which last lifted the European trophy in 2015. He added that Barcelona president Joan Laporta expressed a desire to win a third consecutive La Liga title.

Flick told reporters that he spoke with fans and people in Barcelona about the requirement to win the UEFA Champions League this year, calling it their dream and objective, while noting the president’s view that winning La Liga three times in a row would also be amazing.