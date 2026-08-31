Florida Recovers 163 Missing Children in Statewide Operation

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UNITED STATES — Law enforcement officers in Florida recovered 163 missing children during a five-day statewide initiative conducted from August 17 to August 21, 2026.

Okay News reports that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the results of Operation Statewide Shield on August 25, 2026.

The recovered children ranged in age from two months to 17 years. Officials stated that many had experienced abuse, neglect, exploitation, or exposure to criminal activity, including human trafficking.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement designed Operation Statewide Shield using tactics modeled on two prior sweeps directed by the U.S. Marshals Service, Operation Dragon Eye and Operation Home for the Holidays. Operation Dragon Eye located 60 children in June 2026 across three Tampa Bay counties, while Operation Home for the Holidays recovered more than 120 children.

Field teams worked from intelligence lists to locate missing children across the state. The recoveries included 46 in the Tampa Bay region, 41 in Miami, 32 in Jacksonville, 21 in Orlando, 12 in Fort Myers, eight in Pensacola, and three in Tallahassee. Investigations tied to the operation also extended to six other U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and 12 foreign countries, including Brazil and Canada.

“Many of these kids have been victimized by those who prey on the most vulnerable,” Uthmeier said. “These children are now safe and receiving the care they deserve.”

Officers executed three arrests during the sweep. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Corey Prescott on August 21, 2026, on three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, one count of felony battery, and one count of aggravated assault. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Ferral Allison on August 20, 2026, on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim aged 12 to 16. Authorities also arrested Jayden Allen Harwood on charges of interfering with child custody and resisting officers without violence.

The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office are handling three felony cases originating from the operation. The U.S. Marshals Service, which acts under authority expanded by the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015, has located more than 4,561 missing children since the law took effect.

Law enforcement personnel transported the recovered children to designated hubs staffed by medical personnel, child-welfare professionals, and victim advocates. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement stated that related investigations remain active.