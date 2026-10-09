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FOLA Releases Second Album ‘9’ With Davido and BNXN Features

The Nigerian singer’s October 9 release contains 14 tracks and runs for 39 minutes, with Bella Shmurda and Zlatan also among the guest performers.

By Damilola A.
Published
FOLA in dark clothing on the monochrome cover of his album 9, with a stylised white 9 in the lower-right corner
The cover of FOLA’s second album, 9, released on October 9, 2026. Artwork via Apple Music.

Nigerian singer FOLA released his second album, 9, on Friday, October 9, 2026, with 14 songs and a running time of 39 minutes.

Okay News reports that the album is available on Apple Music, whose release listing credits Dangbana Republik Records and EMPIRE.

The guest performers include Davido on “2am in toronto” and BNXN on “my type”. Bella Shmurda and Zlatan appear together on the closing song, “it’s over”.

Apple Music’s album notes link the title to the number nine shirt associated with a football striker, the position FOLA played while growing up in Ibadan, southwestern Nigeria. The record opens with “awade”.

The release follows his 2025 debut album, catharsis. Apple Music lists that album’s release date as September 5, 2025, with 11 songs and a running time of 28 minutes.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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