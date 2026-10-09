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Nigerian singer FOLA released his second album, 9, on Friday, October 9, 2026, with 14 songs and a running time of 39 minutes.

Okay News reports that the album is available on Apple Music, whose release listing credits Dangbana Republik Records and EMPIRE.

The guest performers include Davido on “2am in toronto” and BNXN on “my type”. Bella Shmurda and Zlatan appear together on the closing song, “it’s over”.

Apple Music’s album notes link the title to the number nine shirt associated with a football striker, the position FOLA played while growing up in Ibadan, southwestern Nigeria. The record opens with “awade”.

The release follows his 2025 debut album, catharsis. Apple Music lists that album’s release date as September 5, 2025, with 11 songs and a running time of 28 minutes.