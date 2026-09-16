Former Barca Coach Ronald Koeman Announces Death of Wife

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BARCELONA, Spain — Former Barcelona and Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman announced the death of his wife, Bartina Koeman, on September 16, 2026.

Okay News reports that Ronald Koeman confirmed the loss in a tribute describing Bartina Koeman as his wife and the family’s mother and grandmother.

“With intense sadness, but also with great pride and love, we say goodbye to my beautiful wife, our dearest mother and grandmother,” Ronald Koeman said.

FC Barcelona expressed condolences to its former manager and his family following the announcement.

“FC Barcelona and its supporters send their deepest condolences and affection to Ronald Koeman and his family for the passing of his wife, Bartina Koeman. May she rest in peace,” the club said.

The Netherlands national team also issued a statement offering support to its former head coach, his children, and grandchildren.

“We wish Ronald, their (grand)children, family, and other loved ones a great deal of strength and support in the face of this great loss,” the statement said.

Ronald Koeman, 63, managed Barcelona from 2020 to 2021 and has also managed Everton, Southampton, and Ajax. Bartina Koeman and Ronald Koeman were married for decades and shared three children.