SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Former Puerto Rican professional boxer Prichard Colon has passed away at the age of 33, more than a decade after sustaining a catastrophic brain injury during a match in 2015.

Okay News gathered that the athlete’s father, Richard Colon, announced his passing on social media, expressing gratitude to supporters who offered prayers throughout years of intensive home care. Colon lived in a persistent vegetative state requiring round-the-clock assistance after collapsing in his dressing room following a controversial bout against Terrell Williams.

Before the fateful encounter in Virginia, Colon was an undefeated prospect who had won 16 professional fights, including 13 by knockout. During the contest, he absorbed multiple illegal blows to the back of the head before suffering a hemorrhage that left him in a coma for 221 days. His family later filed an unsettled lawsuit seeking over $50 million (£37 million) in damages against event promoters and the ringside doctor.

Tributes have poured in from across the combat sports community, with the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association honoring his resilience and enduring legacy. Colon’s tragic injury fundamentally reshaped modern boxing regulations, prompting sanctioning bodies to introduce stricter referee protocols and severe penalties for rabbit punches worldwide.