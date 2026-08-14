LONDON, United Kingdom – Former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday has been found dead in London, days after resigning from his academic post amid allegations that he plagiarised parts of his doctoral thesis.

Arday, 41, was found unresponsive at an address in Battersea on Friday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to London’s Metropolitan Police. Okay News reports that police said his death was unexpected but was not being treated as suspicious.

Arday became Cambridge’s youngest Black professor in 2023, when he was appointed professor of the sociology of education. He resigned from the university last week following reports alleging that parts of his PhD thesis at Liverpool John Moores University had been copied from another researcher’s work.

The Daily Telegraph, which first reported the allegations, said Arday’s thesis contained more than 180 passages that were identical or nearly identical to material in another researcher’s work.

Other claims about Arday’s background and achievements also came under scrutiny, including accounts that he had run 600 miles in six days and raised millions of pounds for charity.

In his resignation message to colleagues, Arday said the criticism he had faced had gone beyond normal academic disagreement and had placed a significant strain on him and people close to him.

Arday’s academic biography said he had been diagnosed with a form of autism spectrum disorder and had been unable to speak until he was 11 and unable to read or write until he was 18. Some people who said they attended school with him later questioned those accounts.

Arday trained as a teacher before pursuing an academic career that eventually led to his appointment at Cambridge.

His memoir, Great And Unfortunate Things, is scheduled for publication on August 27. The book’s planned release has faced calls for a delay following the plagiarism allegations.

Police said Arday’s next of kin had been informed and were being supported by officers. No cause of death has been announced.