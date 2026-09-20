Former Kogi Governor Ibrahim Idris Dies in UK

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, died in the United Kingdom on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Okay News reports that Alhaji Ibrahim Idris passed away in the United Kingdom after serving as head of the state government for two terms.

Following the news of his death, Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, visited the residence of Alhaji Ibrahim Idris in Abuja, Nigeria. They were accompanied by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, and other top government officials to condole with the family.

Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi State on Public Relations, Onogwu Muhammed, disclosed details of the condolence visit in a Facebook post on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

He wrote, “Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Ahmed Usman Ododo; former Governor Yahaya Bello, CON; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Abdullahi Bello; and other top government officials have arrived at the Abuja residence of the late former Governor Ibrahim Idris, who passed away this afternoon.”

Alhaji Ibrahim Idris served as Governor of Kogi State from May 2003 to January 2012. He took office in May 2003, won a second term following the 2007 election, and was succeeded by Idris Wada in January 2012.