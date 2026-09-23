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DOHA, Qatar – Former Super Eagles captain and veteran central defender William Troost-Ekong, MON, has converted to Islam after reciting the Shahadah, the Islamic declaration of faith, in the Qatari capital, international sports correspondents monitored in Doha on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The spiritual milestone was first disclosed by prominent Qatari daily newspaper Al-Arab on Wednesday, which reported that the 33-year-old footballer made his formal profession of faith during a gathering in Doha, where he currently plays club football in the Qatar Stars League for Al-Ahli SC.

Okay News reports that respected international Islamic scholar Dr. Muhammad Salah subsequently corroborated the development by sharing video footage on his verified digital platforms showing the former Nigerian international reciting the testimonies of faith alongside Muslim clerics.

Troost-Ekong’s religious journey unfolds during his third year playing professional football in the Gulf region, having originally relocated to the Middle East in the summer of 2024 when he signed for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Khaleej from Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki.

The experienced centre-back completed a switch to Doha-based Al-Ahli in January 2026 on an 18-month contract, where he has since featured in 14 competitive matches across domestic cup competitions and league fixtures, establishing himself as an anchor in the club’s defensive backline.

On the international stage, Troost-Ekong cemented his legacy as one of the most decorated and dedicated defenders in Nigeria’s contemporary sporting history, earning 83 senior caps and scoring eight goals for the Super Eagles across a decade-long national team career that spanned between 2015 and his retirement in 2025.

The Dutch-born defender represented Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he secured an Olympic bronze medal with the national under-23 team, before featuring in all three group matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

His finest hour in the green-and-white jersey arrived at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, where he captained the Super Eagles to the final, scored three crucial goals from central defence—including a towering header in the final against the host nation—and was formally crowned the Player of the Tournament by the Confederation of African Football.

Following the public announcement, football enthusiasts, teammates, and supporters across the global sporting fraternity have shared messages of goodwill, welcoming the defender into his new faith community as he continues his club campaign in Qatar.