August 10, 2026

Former Thai MP Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Bangkok and Live Stream Confession

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Former Thai MP Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Bangkok and Live Stream Confession
Former MP Chalong Riewrang at a police station in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, after being arrested over the shooting © Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Thai News Pix/AFP

BANGKOK, Thailand – Former Member of Parliament Chalong Reawraeng has been arrested following the fatal shooting of local government official Thongchai Yenprasert outside his office on the outskirts of Bangkok.

The incident occurred on Monday when Chalong allegedly shot Thongchai, a retired police colonel and president of the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation, following a personal dispute. According to Okay News reports, Thongchai died at a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck, while his driver was hospitalized with injuries to his arm and hand.

Immediately following the attack, Chalong dialed into a live YouTube broadcast hosted by political pundit Anchalee Paireerak to report the shooting on air. Following his arrest, police permitted Chalong to hold a six-minute press conference at the station, during which he claimed the firearm discharged after being confronted by the victim’s driver.

The fatal shooting occurs amid heightened national discussions regarding gun control in Thailand, coming just three days after a separate mass shooting incident in the country. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered stricter enforcement of firearm regulations, increased police checkpoints, and tighter restrictions on weapons possession nationwide.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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