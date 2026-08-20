Former Zambian Minister Killed During Security Raid

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LUSAKA, Zambia – Former Zambian minister Mutotwe Kafwaya was killed during a security raid on a property linked to opposition leader Brian Mundubile, police have confirmed.

Kafwaya, 49, was fatally wounded during what authorities described as an exchange of fire in Lusaka on Friday, a day after President Hakainde Hichilema was declared the winner of the presidential election.

Okay News reports that 11 people were arrested during the operation. Authorities accused Mundubile’s National Reformation Party of Zambia (NRPUP) of involvement in insurgency and militia activities and of storing high-grade weapons.

Mundubile, who has gone into hiding, rejected the allegations as “total fabrications” and said the raid took place at his residence.

Police said a joint security task force encountered gunfire and resistance from unidentified individuals during the operation and returned fire.

“In the process, one unidentified male person was fatally wounded, and the firearm was recovered,” police said in a statement, adding that family members later identified the deceased as Kafwaya.

The former minister’s death was confirmed on Wednesday after growing calls for authorities to provide information about his whereabouts. Mundubile had earlier said he had received no information about Kafwaya after he was shot.

According to official results, Hichilema won a second five-year term with 60% of the vote, while Mundubile finished with 38%. The opposition leader has said he will challenge the result in court, alleging irregularities in the vote-counting process.

Kafwaya entered parliament in 2016 and was appointed Minister of Works by then-President Edgar Lungu in 2018. He was moved to the Transport Ministry in 2019 and remained in government until Lungu lost the 2021 presidential election to Hichilema.

He subsequently continued as an opposition member of parliament.

Regional and international observers described election day as largely peaceful but raised concerns over late electoral reforms, media freedom and access to media during the campaign.

The European Union election observation mission also warned that restrictions imposed on opposition groups during the campaign may have contributed to what it described as an “uneven contest”.