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Rwanda Secures 10-Year Formula 1 Deal for African Grand Prix

A 10-year agreement targets an African Grand Prix in the early 2030s. The first race depends on completion of a new circuit in Bugesera.

By Damilola A.
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Formula 1 cars racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on 26 September 2026.
Formula 1 cars race in Baku on 26 September 2026. Photo: President.az / CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).

Formula 1 announced a 10-year agreement with Rwanda on October 13, 2026, with an African Grand Prix planned for the early 2030s once a new circuit is completed.

The announcement does not set a date for the first race. It ties the event to the construction of a purpose-built track at Bugesera, about 40 kilometres south of Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.

Okay News reports that the championship last raced in Africa at South Africa’s Kyalami circuit in 1993.

“Today belongs to Africa,” Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame said in the announcement.

The Rwanda Development Board is leading the wider project around the circuit, which will be developed to Grade 1 standards set by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), motorsport’s governing body.

The FIA said the venue was intended to host other motorsport events and conferences outside Grand Prix weekends. The plans place it beside Rwanda’s new international airport.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1’s president and chief executive, said the agreement would take the championship to every inhabited continent. His forecast depends on the race joining the calendar as planned.

Formula 1 said it would announce the inaugural race date and construction milestones later.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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