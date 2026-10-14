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Four Injured as Missile Debris Damages 15 Homes in Riyadh

Saudi Civil Defense says two women, a man and a child were injured when intercepted missile debris fell on Riyadh homes on October 13.

By Damilola A.
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Riyadh skyline viewed from the Diplomatic Quarter in April 2022.
Riyadh viewed from the Diplomatic Quarter on April 20, 2022. File photograph, not the missile incident. Photo: Thesadcactus, CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/). Source: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Riyadh_skyline.jpg

Debris from two intercepted cruise missiles injured four people and damaged 15 homes in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the country’s Civil Defense said.

The agency identified those injured as two women, a man and a child. It described the damage to the homes as limited and said the missiles had been launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Okay News reports that Civil Defense personnel responded after the missiles were intercepted and destroyed. The agency said the prescribed emergency procedures had been carried out.

The Riyadh casualties were separate from the fire at an Aramco administrative building in Dhahran, in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, on the same evening.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said the Dhahran incident caused a limited fire and that no injuries or deaths were recorded there.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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