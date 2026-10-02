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France and Italy meet in the UEFA Nations League on Friday, October 2, with kick-off set for 7.45pm West Africa Time (WAT), GMT+1, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris.

The senior men’s international is a League A Group 1 fixture on the third matchday of the 2026/27 competition. The stadium lists an 8.45pm local start, matching the Italian Football Federation’s schedule.

Okay News reports that the federation gives the time as 8.45pm Central European Summer Time, which is one hour ahead of West Africa Time. That puts kick-off at 7.45pm for viewers in Nigeria.

For broadcast information, UEFA’s broadcast-partner directory, dated October 2, lists DStv Stream for Nigeria.

The listing covers the Nations League as a competition. It does not specify the channel or subscription package for France against Italy, so viewers should check the provider’s match listing before kick-off.

The venue’s official match page confirms Friday’s date and start time. Italy’s published schedule places the return meeting with France in Milan on November 12.