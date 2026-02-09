France Tells 29-Year-Olds to Have Babies Amid Decline in Birth Rate

Paris, France – The French government has unveiled a new population strategy that will encourage citizens aged 29 to consider having children earlier, amid growing concern over the country’s declining birth rate. The initiative forms part of a broader 16-point national plan aimed at reversing demographic decline and preventing future fertility challenges linked to delayed parenthood.

Under the plan, health authorities will provide targeted and science-based information to young adults, focusing on fertility awareness, sexual health, and contraception. Officials say the goal is to ensure men and women understand the biological limits of fertility and avoid future regrets. The government also stressed that fertility responsibility should be shared equally between both genders.

Okay News reports that the strategy also includes expanding free egg-freezing services, increasing fertility research funding, and launching a national “My Fertility” information platform. France’s fertility rate currently stands at 1.56 children per woman, well below the 2.1 level needed to sustain population growth, though still higher than rates recorded in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and the UK.

Experts remain divided on the effectiveness of such policies, noting that housing costs, job security, childcare support, and work-life balance play a greater role in family planning decisions than medical awareness alone. Nonetheless, French authorities say the plan reflects growing urgency, especially after deaths reportedly outnumbered births in the country last year, intensifying fears over pension funding, healthcare sustainability, and long-term economic stability.