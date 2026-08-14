August 14, 2026

France’s Top Court Rejects Law Banning Social Media for Children Under 15

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
France’s Top Court Rejects Law Banning Social Media for Children Under 15
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PARIS, France – France’s Constitutional Council has struck down a law that would have banned children under 15 from using social media, ruling that the measure placed disproportionate restrictions on freedom of expression and communication.

The council said the legislation did not provide sufficient legal safeguards to protect those fundamental rights. Okay News reports that the ruling blocks the blanket age-based ban before it could take effect at the start of the new school year.

France’s parliament approved the measure last month, making the country the first in the European Union to adopt a blanket ban on social media use by children under 15. The law also included restrictions on mobile phone use in secondary schools.

The legislation was one of the final major measures passed during President Emmanuel Macron’s presidency before he is due to leave office next year.

Macron had wanted the social media ban to begin next month, but the legislation was referred to the Constitutional Council for a review of whether it complied with France’s constitution.

Following the ruling, Macron said he remained committed to restricting children’s access to social media and wanted a new proposal ready by spring.

He instructed Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to work quickly on a new proposal that complies with the council’s ruling and European law.

Macron said the government and parliament would determine how best to protect children from social media before the end of his current term, while respecting the legal requirements set out by the Constitutional Council.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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